U.S. health officials recalled three more brands of whole and cut cantaloupes Friday as the number of people sickened by salmonella more than doubled this week.

Nearly 100 people in 32 states have gotten sick from the contaminated fruits, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arizona, Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio have the highest number of cases.

Two people have died of the infections in Minnesota, and 45 people have been hospitalized nationwide.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s original recall included Malichita brand whole cantaloupe, Vinyard brand cut cantaloupe and Aldi whole cantaloupe and cut fruit products.

Rudy brand whole cantaloupes and Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand cut cantaloupes joined the list Friday.

SALMONELLA OUTBREAK UPDATE: 99 people sick in 32 states, including 45 hospitalized and 2 deaths. More whole and pre-cut cantaloupe have been recalled. Throw them away or return them: https://t.co/uPp1P2UcD9 pic.twitter.com/GGTPcWLvBn — CDC (@CDCgov) November 24, 2023

Health officials say anyone who bought the recalled fruits should throw them away and wash surfaces that touched them with hot, soapy water or in a dishwasher.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within six hours to six days after consuming food contaminated with the bacteria.

Illnesses typically last four to seven days.

Vulnerable people, including children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems, may develop severe illnesses that require medical care or hospitalization.

