Three More Brands Named in Growing Recall, FDA Announces Number of Sickened Consumers Has Doubled

 By The Associated Press  November 24, 2023 at 1:01pm
U.S. health officials recalled three more brands of whole and cut cantaloupes Friday as the number of people sickened by salmonella more than doubled this week.

Nearly 100 people in 32 states have gotten sick from the contaminated fruits, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arizona, Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio have the highest number of cases.

Two people have died of the infections in Minnesota, and 45 people have been hospitalized nationwide.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s original recall included Malichita brand whole cantaloupe, Vinyard brand cut cantaloupe and Aldi whole cantaloupe and cut fruit products.

Rudy brand whole cantaloupes and Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand cut cantaloupes joined the list Friday.

Health officials say anyone who bought the recalled fruits should throw them away and wash surfaces that touched them with hot, soapy water or in a dishwasher.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within six hours to six days after consuming food contaminated with the bacteria.

Illnesses typically last four to seven days.

Vulnerable people, including children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems, may develop severe illnesses that require medical care or hospitalization.

Conversation