Three Christian Families Have Their Homes Burned Down by Suspected Hindu Mob

Three Christian families in Uttar Pradesh, India, reportedly had their homes burned down by a suspected Hindu mob.

The properties of the three families — whose members mostly work as farm laborers — were torched on April 23, according to a report from Barnabas Aid.

The ministry reported that the homes were set ablaze while the family members were gone working at farms around Kurilpur village.

“Everything inside the houses was destroyed,” Barnabas Aid said.

“Important documents, cash, a motorcycle, bicycles, household items, clothing and other belongings were burned to ashes.”

Contacts with the ministry said that the family members — totaling six adults and nine children, the youngest of whom is three years old — had become Christians in 2017.

They were pressured by neighbors to follow the “Shiv Charcha” movement within Hinduism, but the families refused to renounce their newfound faith in Jesus Christ.

It’s not the first time a mob has destroyed Christian homes in India over the past several months.

In January, residents of Midapalli village confronted six Christian families and likewise demanded that they renounce their faith, according to a report from Premier Christian News.

The 25 combined family members received death threats but refused the demands.

A horde of roughly 20 villagers demolished four of their homes the following day.

When the families went to local police, the officers sided with the villagers, as well as called in their pastor to forbid him from visiting the families.

India ranks 12th on Open Doors’ World Watch List for anti-Christian persecution.

“Religious nationalists believe that being Hindu is an important part of being Indian, and to them Indian Christians are seen as outsiders at best,” the ministry described.

“Those who leave Hinduism to follow Jesus can be seen as traitors.”

It’s not uncommon for Hindu nationalist mobs to threaten or harm Christians, and for police to side with the perpetrators instead of the victims.

Many jurisdictions in India also have “anti-conversion laws.”

They are supposed to prevent forced conversions to any religion, but are increasingly being weaponized against Christians.

“Christians are particularly at risk of persecution in Hindu-majority states,” Open Doors noted.

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