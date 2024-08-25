Share
Commentary

Three Construction Workers Dead, Video They Took Captures Terrifying Final Moments as Mother Bear Enters Job Site

 By Jared Harris  August 25, 2024 at 11:00am
Share

A video preceding a mother bear’s unforgiving attack has resurfaced on social media, with the fate of the men heard in the footage and the context of the fatal meeting now known.

The deadly encounter unfolded on Russia’s remote eastern Sakhalin Island ten years ago, but the video only recently resurfaced Monday.

This attack was one of many that struck Russia’s far east in 2014, driven by freak weather conditions and other abnormalities.

According to an August 2014 article from The Guardian, record high temperatures followed by out-of-place snow and hailstorms created a disruptive situation for the region’s massive bear population.

Coupled with human encroachment and activity, this created a perfect storm for bear attacks.

Trending:
Longtime NFL Host Fires Back After Viral Post Rips Into His Popular Program: 'Complete Waste of Money'

In one incident, a bruin smashed its way into a residential trailer of a meteorological station at 2 a.m. and began attacking the woman inside. She survived after the bear was scared away.

Just three days before that, a 14-year-old boy was walking home when he was ambushed by a bear and dragged away.

Authorities were able to shoot the bear dead, but the boy was left with 170 stitches and in critical condition after the savagery.

Another person in the Sakha Republic was saved when his cell phone made a loud noise and put the bear in flight.

Have you ever seen a bear in the wild?

The three men with a cell phone in the recently re-viral story were not so lucky, and one ended up dying from the encounter, while two of their comrades survived — albeit mauled and with severe injuries. The phone was recording the encounter, however, and the video reveals exactly what went wrong.

The men, identified as construction workers, can be heard talking and laughing in the video’s background as a dog and brown bear cub charge each other. Soon, a second cub appears and the men seem undisturbed by it.

Some of you at home may realize where this is going.

The men did not, and only let out a few laughs as a hulking mother bear appeared behind the cubs.

The bear, of course, charged the men and their dog. As it closed the distance in the blink of an eye, the video cuts out. The resurfaced clip has so far seen over 6.2 million views.

Related:
Dad Casts Out a Worm on 3-Year-Old Daughter's Pink Fishing Rod, Breaks Two State Records With His Catch

WARNING: The following video contains imagery that some viewers may find disturbing.

The U.S. National Parks Service, while having no jurisdiction in Russia, still provides some sound advice when in bear country.

“Be especially cautious if you see a female with cubs,” the NPS warns, “never place yourself between a mother and her cub, and never attempt to approach them. The chances of an attack escalate greatly if she perceives you as a danger to her cubs.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




Three Construction Workers Dead, Video They Took Captures Terrifying Final Moments as Mother Bear Enters Job Site
Man Unknowingly Films Girlfriend's Final Moments: 'I'm Destroyed'
Bret Baier Cuts Off Trump So Fox News Can Go to Next Show ... Then Greg Gutfeld's Phone Rings on Live TV
'Great Reset' Plan Would Decimate US Navy, Strip Crews from Ships in Active Surface Fleet
Four-Star General Suspended by Army Demands Job Back, Claims Racism in Military
See more...

Conversation