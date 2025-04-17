Three Dead, Bodies Fished from the Lake After US Fishing Tournament Disaster

A fishing tournament was cut short after a tragedy on Wednesday when a boating collision left three men dead in northern Alabama.

The crash occurred about 7 a.m. on the second day of the three-day Tackle Warehouse Invitational, according to AL.com, the news website of the Alabama Media Group.

There were several injuries.

A report from WIAT in Birmingham is below:







Major League Fishing, which organized the tournament, cancelled the remainder of the competition.

“This is a heartbreaking moment for our entire organization,” Kathy Fennel, MLF executive vice president and general manager, said in a statement on the group’s website. “Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy.”

Emergency personnel and law enforcement from numerous agencies responded, according to AL.com.

“Out of respect for those involved, and to ensure the accuracy of all information, no further details will be released at this time,” Major League Fishing said in a statement. “MLF is working closely with law enforcement and emergency officials. Additional updates will be provided as they are confirmed by the appropriate authorities.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest concern are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.”

The tournament was taking place at Lewis Smith Lake in Cullman County, in the north-central part of the state.

According to USA Today, the dead were identified as Joey Broom, 58, of Altoona, Alabama; John Clark, 44, of Cullman, Alabama; and Jeffrey Little, 62, of Brandon, Mississippi.

All three were aboard a Center Console vessel that was struck by a Nitro Bass Boat, AL.com reported.

Cullman and Little drowned after being thrown into the water by the collision, according to USA Today. It wasn’t clear how Broom died, the outlet reported.

There was no report about the cause of the collision or the occupants of the other boat involved.

However, MLF’s statement did identify one angler who survived as Flint Davis, of Leesburg, Georgia — one of the event’s top competitors.

According to WBMA-LD in Birmingham, Davis released a statement on social media with few details but gratitude for support he’s received.

“I want to thank everyone for the thoughts and prayers,” the statement said. “I ask that you keep me and all of the other affected people and families in your prayers. I’ll let you guys know more when I can.”

The tournament, which drew more than 100 competitors, was scheduled to end Thursday.

