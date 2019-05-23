Three Dead After Southwest Missouri Storm

Three people are dead and several others injured in southwestern Missouri due to a tornado, the Missouri Department of Public Safety tweeted.

The deaths were reported Wednesday evening after a tornado ripped through Jefferson City, Missouri, around 11:45 p.m, according to AccuWeather.

Law enforcement can confirm three fatalities in the Golden City area of Barton County and several injuries in the Carl Junction area of Jasper County. #MoWx#GoldenCity #CarlJunction — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) May 23, 2019

The National Weather Service received reports of several tornadoes in southeastern Kansas, in addition to the one that hit southwestern Missouri.

TRENDING: ‘I Know What It’s Like’: Ben Carson Fires Back at Ilhan Omar over ‘Sleep’ Barb

Warnings to Jasper and Barton counties were sent out after the southwestern Missouri storm hit. The warnings stated that there was a “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado,” according to The Kansas City Star.

After the tornado hit, the Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted that troopers were in the Golden City area to help the Barton County Sheriff’s office and first responders.

More severe weather was expected, according to the tweet.

A tornado also went through Jefferson City, the state capital, on Wednesday evening, according to AccuWeather. A “tornado emergency” was issued after the tornado was on the ground.

Approximately 20 people have been sent to local hospitals because of this tornado and emergency personnel are moving people from the affected area, according to a Jefferson City Police Department news release.

Multiple tornado warnings from the National Weather Service went out across Missouri and Kansas on Wednesday night. At least six people had died because of the severe weather in the Plains and Midwest, Newsweek reported.

Earlier this week, multiple tornadoes also hit Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. These tornadoes follow America’s record-low 2018 twister activity.

In Alabama this year, 23 people died in March when powerful tornadoes touched down. The deaths included children, and there was huge damage to the affected areas.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency last week because of severe weather and flood threats.

RELATED: Student Charged After Spraying Substance at Conservative Speaker Giving Anti-Transgender Speech

He also tweeted that more people could still be trapped in their homes, and that there were power outages and severe damage.

Major tornados across state tonight, including Jeff City. We’re doing okay but praying for those that were caught in damage, some are still trapped – local emergency crews are on site and assisting. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 23, 2019

The Missouri tornado hit on the eight-year anniversary of the 2011 twister in Joplin that left 161 people dead.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.