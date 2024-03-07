Illegal immigration might be the hot-button issue on everyone’s minds as we await Joe Biden’s State of the Union address with bated breath, but it’s actually been on the minds of lawmakers much longer than you might think.

Indeed, President Bill Clinton, of all people, was warning about the dangers of unchecked immigration three decades ago in his 1995 State of the Union address.

Now, Clinton has never been a paragon of conservatism (nor of morality), but his words on this subject are worth revisiting, as a means of illustrating the radicalization of the left, if nothing else.

Fox News reported Thursday that Clinton’s 1995 address centered around the topics of the economy and illegal immigration.

In his address, Clinton remarked about how “All Americans, not only in the States most heavily affected but in every place in this country, are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country.”

He continued, in a fashion most unlike the Democrats of today, by explaining how the “jobs they [illegal immigrants] hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants. The public service they use impose burdens on our taxpayers.”

He concluded his remarks saying, “That’s why our administration has moved aggressively to secure our borders more by hiring a record number of new border guards, by deporting twice as many criminal aliens as ever before, by cracking down on illegal hiring, by barring welfare benefits to illegal aliens.”

Again, coming out of the mouth of, say, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, this would be unsurprising, but knowing this came from Clinton in 1995 is a rather jarring thing.

Clinton continued, emphasizing that the United States “is a nation of immigrants. But we are also a nation of laws. It is wrong and ultimately self-defeating for a nation of immigrants to permit the kind of abuse of our immigration laws we have seen in recent years, and we must do more to stop it.”

If only more Democrats had taken his words to heart, maybe we could have avoided the mess we find ourselves in now.

Who would have thought that serial adulterer and convicted perjurer Bill Clinton would have had something actually insightful to say on this issue?

Even though the immigration crisis was nowhere the level it is now, it clearly was enough of an issue for Clinton to address in what is perhaps any president’s most important address of the entire year.

And most conservatives, then and now, would agree wholeheartedly with Clinton’s words on the dangers of illegal immigration.

From the now-realized burden of massive influxes of undocumented migrants on American infrastructure, to the much-maligned concerns about losing our jobs to lower-paid illegal immigrants, Clinton touched on almost every concern conservatives are now derided for.

That might be what is most shocking about this address: It illustrates just how wildly the Democratic Party has veered to the left in the intervening 29 years.

Trump has said much of the same thing as Clinton, and he’s condemned as a xenophobic, fascist racist.

Conservatives express real concerns about the violence illegal immigrants are inflicting on American citizens, up to and including murder, and we’re called hateful and intolerant.

The challenge Republicans are facing now is radically different from what they faced three decades ago, and our current Republican lawmakers need to recognize that.

The radicalization of the Democratic Party has rendered those on the left blind to the dangers of illegal immigration that used to be obvious to everyone.

The Democratic Party of Bill Clinton no longer exists.

Let’s remember that as we tune into Biden’s impending disaster of a speech tonight.

