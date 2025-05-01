Three Democrats Back Down from Trump Impeachment, Ask to Have Names Removed from Resolution

Three House Democrats who signed onto a resolution calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump have now backed away from their support of the resolution.

Democrats brought impeachment proceedings against Trump twice during his first term, failing both times to achieve the required number of votes in the Senate to convict Trump on the allegations.

At the time, Democrats controlled the House and Senate.

The congressional landscape is different now, with Republicans having control of both houses of Congress.

However, that did not deter Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan from filing a resolution calling for Trump’s impeachment on Monday.

The resolution was initially co-sponsored by Democratic Reps. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland, Robin Kelly of Illinois, and Jerry Nadler of New York, according to The Hill.

However, on Tuesday, Mfume, Kelly and Nadler had their names removed as co-sponsors.

Representatives of Kelly and Mfume said they withdrew after learning the resolution did not have the support of Democratic leaders.

“Congressman Mfume removed himself as a cosponsor from H. Res. 353 because he was made aware it was not cleared by Democratic leadership and not fully vetted legally — and he preferred to err on the side of caution,” Mfume’s representative said.

“The Congresswoman was under the impression that the resolution was drafted and reviewed by both the House Judiciary Committee and Leadership when she originally signed on during a vote series on the floor,” Kelly’s representative said.

Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, who chairs the House Democratic Caucus, said, impeachment “is not an exercise that we’re willing to undertake,” noting that Republicans control Congress.

Thanedar said Trump can be impeached on seven articles: obstruction of justice; violation of due process and a breach of the duty to faithfully execute laws; usurpation of the appropriations power; abuse of trade powers and international aggression; violations of First Amendment rights; creation of unlawful office; and tyranny.

Trump mocked the effort to remove him during a Michigan rally on Tuesday, according to Newsweek.

“Today they did it again,” Trump said.

“Some guy that I’ve never heard of … Is he a congressman? This guy, he said … “Ladies and gentlemen, I am going to start the impeachment of Donald Trump.’ What the hell did I do? Here we go again,” Trump said.

Other Democrats have also talked about trying to impeach Trump or his appointees, according to Axios.

Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas said he plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump.

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has voiced an interest in trying to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard but has not yet acted.

