Three GOP Senators Join Democrats in Confirming Biden SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

 By Richard Moorhead  April 7, 2022 at 12:19pm
The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court on Thursday.

Brown Jackson was confirmed in a 53-47 vote, with three Republicans joining Democrats by voting in favor.

Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski voted for Brown Jackson.

Brown Jackson’s confirmation never came into doubt in her nomination process, with Democrats unanimously supporting the Washington, D.C. appeals court judge the entire time.

Romney had voted against Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the federal appeals court just a year ago.

The Utah senator changed his mind on her qualifications, announcing his support of the Biden nominee earlier this week.

Would you vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson?

Murkowski declined to vote for Brett Kavanaugh in the Trump nominee’s 2018 confirmation hearing. The Alaska moderate voted ‘present’ on Kavanaugh, after previously declaring she’d vote against his confirmation.

Brown Jackson will be the first African-American woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

In one twist, Brown Jackson will be the only Protestant on the Supreme Court.

The Washington, D.C. native was criticized during her confirmation hearings for giving convicted sex offenders light sentences.

Mitt Romney Announces He Will Vote for Biden SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

The liberal leaning judge isn’t going to change the partisan affiliation of the court, replacing Stephen Breyer.

She does stand to make the age composition of the court’s liberal wing much younger. Brown Jackson, 51, is one year older than Amy Coney Barrett, the court’s youngest justice.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




