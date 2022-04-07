Three GOP Senators Join Democrats in Confirming Biden SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court on Thursday.

Brown Jackson was confirmed in a 53-47 vote, with three Republicans joining Democrats by voting in favor.

Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski voted for Brown Jackson.

BREAKING: The Senate votes 53-47 to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as an Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court. Jackson becomes the first African-American woman ever confirmed to sit on the country’s highest court. https://t.co/tNUYqrtppa pic.twitter.com/2vO98KaLyW — The Hill (@thehill) April 7, 2022

Brown Jackson’s confirmation never came into doubt in her nomination process, with Democrats unanimously supporting the Washington, D.C. appeals court judge the entire time.

Some Republicans walk out during the applause. Mitt Romney stays and continues to clap pic.twitter.com/b9z8huQQIY — Acyn (@Acyn) April 7, 2022

Romney had voted against Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the federal appeals court just a year ago.

The Utah senator changed his mind on her qualifications, announcing his support of the Biden nominee earlier this week.

Murkowski declined to vote for Brett Kavanaugh in the Trump nominee’s 2018 confirmation hearing. The Alaska moderate voted ‘present’ on Kavanaugh, after previously declaring she’d vote against his confirmation.

Brown Jackson will be the first African-American woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

In one twist, Brown Jackson will be the only Protestant on the Supreme Court.

The Washington, D.C. native was criticized during her confirmation hearings for giving convicted sex offenders light sentences.

The liberal leaning judge isn’t going to change the partisan affiliation of the court, replacing Stephen Breyer.

She does stand to make the age composition of the court’s liberal wing much younger. Brown Jackson, 51, is one year older than Amy Coney Barrett, the court’s youngest justice.

