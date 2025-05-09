Three Illegal Immigrants Charged in Disturbing Kidnapping of North Carolina Family

Three illegal immigrants have been arrested in connection with a North Carolina kidnapping.

Eleodoro Estrada-Hernandez, Paola Duran Duran, and Miguel Duran Duran are all charged with kidnapping and aiding and abetting in connection with an incident in which a mother and child from Garner, North Carolina, were taken from their home, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina

Criminal complaints alleged that the three men forced their way into a home on April 28.

The men, reportedly wearing ski masks, entered the home, with Hernandez allegedly carrying a handgun.

The man who lived there was overpowered and tied up, after which he was told to pay $1 million.

Two kidnappers forced the woman who lived there and the couple’s 13-month-old child into a car, the complaints said.

After the alleged kidnappers left, the man in the house was able to free himself and contact police with a description of the car driven by the alleged kidnappers.

After police issued an Amber Alert, the mother and child were released about 30 miles from their home, where they were able to contact police.

Paola and Miguel Duran Duran were arrested on April 29. Hernandez was arrested on May 2.

The release said all three men are in the U.S. illegally.

“These significant federal charges result from the prompt response of law enforcement and demonstrate the close partnership between all of the agencies involved,” Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said.

“When our partners at the Garner Police Department requested FBI assistance with a kidnapping, we surged resources from across the state in the middle of the night. Alongside local and state partners, a fast-moving and complex case unfolded. Through the combination of investigative technology, tactics, and tools, thankfully the victims were recovered safely,” said Robert M. DeWitt, the FBI Special Agent in Charge in North Carolina.

The three illegal immigrants could face sentences of up to life in prison on the charges, if convicted.

BREAKING out of @FBICharlotte: This morning, our Agents arrested an individual Eleodoro “Leo” Estrada-Hernandez in connection with the kidnapping of a young mother and her baby in North Carolina on Monday night. Our agents and partners acted incredibly quickly in this case.… pic.twitter.com/rmZInYyJV3 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 2, 2025



Mike King, a neighbor of Hernandez, said the incident was “shocking,” according to WTVD.

“It’s kind of scary because I have kids here, you know? A family and a wife. So, it’s kind of scary to have someone that close to you do something like that,” he said.

“This is kind of shocking to me. It’s been a quiet neighborhood for years. I’ve been here for 20 years, and it’s been a quiet neighborhood the whole time. That’s kind of crazy.”

