Three Illegal Immigrants Charged in Disturbing Kidnapping of North Carolina Family

 By Jack Davis  May 9, 2025 at 6:48am
Three illegal immigrants have been arrested in connection with a North Carolina kidnapping.

Eleodoro Estrada-Hernandez, Paola Duran Duran, and Miguel Duran Duran are all charged with kidnapping and aiding and abetting in connection with an incident in which a mother and child from Garner, North Carolina, were taken from their home, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina

Criminal complaints alleged that the three men forced their way into a home on April 28.

The men, reportedly wearing ski masks, entered the home, with Hernandez allegedly carrying a handgun.

The man who lived there was overpowered and tied up, after which he was told to pay $1 million.

Two kidnappers forced the woman who lived there and the couple’s 13-month-old child into a car, the complaints said.

After the alleged kidnappers left, the man in the house was able to free himself and contact police with a description of the car driven by the alleged kidnappers.

After police issued an Amber Alert, the mother and child were released about 30 miles from their home, where they were able to contact police.

Paola and Miguel Duran Duran were arrested on April 29. Hernandez was arrested on May 2.

The release said all three men are in the U.S. illegally.

“These significant federal charges result from the prompt response of law enforcement and demonstrate the close partnership between all of the agencies involved,” Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said.

“When our partners at the Garner Police Department requested FBI assistance with a kidnapping, we surged resources from across the state in the middle of the night. Alongside local and state partners, a fast-moving and complex case unfolded. Through the combination of investigative technology, tactics, and tools, thankfully the victims were recovered safely,” said Robert M. DeWitt, the FBI Special Agent in Charge in North Carolina.

The three illegal immigrants could face sentences of up to life in prison on the charges, if convicted.

Mike King, a neighbor of Hernandez, said the incident was “shocking,” according to WTVD.

“It’s kind of scary because I have kids here, you know? A family and a wife. So, it’s kind of scary to have someone that close to you do something like that,” he said.

“This is kind of shocking to me. It’s been a quiet neighborhood for years. I’ve been here for 20 years, and it’s been a quiet neighborhood the whole time. That’s kind of crazy.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
