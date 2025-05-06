Share
Commentary

Three Illegals Arrested in Horrific Home Invasion/Murder Case - Can You Guess Who Let Them Stay Here?

 By Randy DeSoto  May 5, 2025 at 5:16pm
Share

Americans continue to pay the price for the lax border policies seen under the Biden administration over the previous four years before President Donald Trump took office.

Three illegal aliens broke into the home of a 47-year-old Israeli businessman Aleksandre Modebadze, north of Los Angeles on April 26 and beat him to death.

LA Fox affiliate KTTV-TV reported the murder occurred in Woodland Hills just before 1 a.m.


“Arriving first responders found 47-year-old Aleksandre Modebadze suffering from a head injury. He was declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles City Fire paramedics.

“In their investigation, homicide detectives determined three suspects had entered the home. After gaining entry, Modebadze was held captive and assaulted,” the news outlet said.



Police later arrested the three suspects, one in Van Nuys and the other two in Glendale.

They identified the suspects as Paata Kochyashvili, 38, Zaza Otarashvili, 46, and Besiki Khutsishvili, 52.

Should Democrats pay a price for all of the Americans hurt and killed by their illegals?

All three face murder charges.

“Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons confirms to @FoxNews all three Los Angeles murder suspects are Georgian illegal aliens, says two were caught & released at border, one overstayed a tourist visa & had two ICE detainers on him ignored in the past due to sanctuary policies,” Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin posted on social media platform X.

In another post, he wrote, “Victim’s head was bashed in.”

Related:
Gen. Flynn Lets Loose on Thom Tillis Over Ed Martin Opposition, Tells Truth RINOs Hope Nobody Hears

So former President Joe Biden’s lax border policy allowed two of the illegal aliens into the country who committed murder.

And Democrat sanctuary policies resulted in Immigration and Customs Enforcement not being permitted to do their job and remove one of these men from the country.

Last week, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller chastised members of the media for not covering the case of the case of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was raped and murdered by alleged Tren de Argua members last June in Houston.

“The Biden administration made the decision to give extensive due process to two Tren de Aragua terrorists that were apprehended at the border just a couple of years ago,” Miller said.

“What was the result of that decision?” he asked. “Those two men kidnapped a young girl named Jocelyn Nungaray from her family. They beat her. They sexually assaulted her. They tortured her. They stripped her. They murdered her, and they dumped her body. That is what the Biden administration’s policy was.”

The Trump administration is in the process of cleaning up the mess Biden and the Democrats created at the border over the last four years.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Unexpected Announcement Sets Off Scramble Among House Democrats
Supreme Court Gives Trump DOD Big Victory Regarding Ban on Transgenders in Military
Trump Interrupts Canadian Prime Minister to Issue a Crushing Reality Check: 'There's No Reason for Us to Be Subsidizing Canada'
Watch: Dem Rep. Repeatedly Cries 'Reclaiming My Time' When Kristi Noem Gives Inconvenient Answer During Hearing
Fact Check: Is the Trump Admin Wanting to Arrest Supreme Court Justices?
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation