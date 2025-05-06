Three Illegals Arrested in Horrific Home Invasion/Murder Case - Can You Guess Who Let Them Stay Here?

Americans continue to pay the price for the lax border policies seen under the Biden administration over the previous four years before President Donald Trump took office.

Three illegal aliens broke into the home of a 47-year-old Israeli businessman Aleksandre Modebadze, north of Los Angeles on April 26 and beat him to death.

LA Fox affiliate KTTV-TV reported the murder occurred in Woodland Hills just before 1 a.m.

🚨BREAKING: Three illegal immigrants from Georgia broke into an L.A. home, held the owner captive, then brutally assaulted him and robbing him afterward. The victim was identified as 47-year-old Aleksandre Modebadze. His head was bashed in, and he was pronounced dead at the… pic.twitter.com/LhIxkHgp7b — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 4, 2025



“Arriving first responders found 47-year-old Aleksandre Modebadze suffering from a head injury. He was declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles City Fire paramedics.

“In their investigation, homicide detectives determined three suspects had entered the home. After gaining entry, Modebadze was held captive and assaulted,” the news outlet said.







Police later arrested the three suspects, one in Van Nuys and the other two in Glendale.

They identified the suspects as Paata Kochyashvili, 38, Zaza Otarashvili, 46, and Besiki Khutsishvili, 52.

All three face murder charges.

“Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons confirms to @FoxNews all three Los Angeles murder suspects are Georgian illegal aliens, says two were caught & released at border, one overstayed a tourist visa & had two ICE detainers on him ignored in the past due to sanctuary policies,” Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin posted on social media platform X.

In another post, he wrote, “Victim’s head was bashed in.”

UPDATE: Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons confirms to @FoxNews all three Los Angeles murder suspects are Georgian illegal aliens, says two were caught & released at border, one overstayed a tourist visa & had two ICE detainers on him ignored in the past due to sanctuary policies. https://t.co/A1hI3IP1oE — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 4, 2025

So former President Joe Biden’s lax border policy allowed two of the illegal aliens into the country who committed murder.

And Democrat sanctuary policies resulted in Immigration and Customs Enforcement not being permitted to do their job and remove one of these men from the country.

Last week, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller chastised members of the media for not covering the case of the case of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was raped and murdered by alleged Tren de Argua members last June in Houston.

“The Biden administration made the decision to give extensive due process to two Tren de Aragua terrorists that were apprehended at the border just a couple of years ago,” Miller said.

NEW: Stephen Miller excoriates the media to their faces for “shilling” for illegal gang members and forcing everyday Americans to deal with them. I never get tired of these rants. “You all choose to live in condos or homes or houses as far away from these kinds of gang… pic.twitter.com/5uDy4Pz6dv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 1, 2025

“What was the result of that decision?” he asked. “Those two men kidnapped a young girl named Jocelyn Nungaray from her family. They beat her. They sexually assaulted her. They tortured her. They stripped her. They murdered her, and they dumped her body. That is what the Biden administration’s policy was.”

The Trump administration is in the process of cleaning up the mess Biden and the Democrats created at the border over the last four years.

