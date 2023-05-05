A Maryland teenager is alive “by the grace of God” after he was confronted with a gun on a school bus this week but it misfired three times.

The 14-year-old student at the Prince George’s County Alternative Middle School in Suitland was targeted in what is being called an attempted execution by three masked teens.

The would-be killers stormed a school bus Monday in Suitland, just outside of Washington, as the second-to-last student exited.

WJLA-TV in D.C. reported the bus was on the way to its final stop when the teens rushed in and one of them pointed a gun at the head of a middle school student.

The teens pulled the trigger three different times, but the gun didn’t fire.

However, a round was ejected for each trigger pull, as police said they found three live rounds on the bus.

After the repeated misfires, the three attackers ran off the bus, leaving their target with minor injuries, according to police.

The driver, who was unharmed, pulled the bus to a safe location.

The head of the local bus drivers union spoke to WJLA about the failed execution.

“This was an attempted murder, plain and simple. Call it what it is,” Martin Diggs said.

“They pulled the trigger three times, but for some reason, by the grace of God, the gun didn’t go off and bullets flew out of the gun,” he said.







Diggs said the incident has left drivers for the district so shaken that they fear coming to work.

A camera on the bus caught the attempted shooting, and photos of the incident were released Thursday by the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The search is on for three suspects who allegedly tried murdering a student aboard a Prince George’s County school bus. https://t.co/S1NOApwcch — WMAR-2 News (@WMAR2News) May 4, 2023

A district administrator told WJLA she and her colleagues are “outraged” by the incident.

“We are outraged as a district. Horrified that this incident did occur,” said Charoscar Coleman, associate superintendent of Prince George’s County Public Schools.

“Our priority remains providing a safe and orderly environment for our students,” she said. “That is during school and also to and from school.”

Prince George’s County police were still searching for the suspects Friday.

They asked anyone with information on the case to call 301-749-5064 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

