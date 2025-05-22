Virginia Republican Gov. Glen Youngkin is stepping in as trans ideology barges its way into his state’s school system.

The Virginia Mercury reported on May 7 that Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares will launch an investigation into Loudoun Country Public Schools after the school division started a Title IX investigation stemming from three boys stating they felt uncomfortable about a female — identifying as a trans man — going in the boys locker room.

Infuriatingly, the investigation was not conducted to figure out why girls are in the boy’s locker room, but to question the boys themselves after the female student took out her phone and filmed their discussion about her presence.

“It’s deeply concerning to read reports of yet another incident in Loudoun County schools where members of the opposite sex are violating the privacy of students in locker rooms. Even more alarming, the victims of this violation are the ones being investigated—this is beyond belief,” Youngkin said in a news release.

The Mercury added in their report that in 2023, LCPS created a program for privacy and safety in school restrooms. This was done to boost “accessibility” to facilities, allowing students a choice of which restroom they wanted to use — gender specific ones or single occupancy.

However, Stone Bridge High School, where this incident occurred, was not included in that effort.

That same year, Youngkin clarified his stance on parent’s rights and trans students.

“Two years ago, my administration issued model policies that (1) unless federal law requires otherwise, require students to use the locker room corresponding to their sex, and (2) require parental notification if a student is permitted to use a locker room that differs from their biological sex and allow parents to opt their child out and use alternative facilities. Parental rights are not negotiable,” the governor’s release stated.

Activist group Equality Loudoun pushed back on behalf of the female student, saying the Virginia Human Rights Act allows for her to go into spaces like the locker room given her gender identity.

Should these officials face criminal charges for endangering children? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (468 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

WRC reports the Title IX investigation is for sexual harassment. That outlet reported on comments made by Renae Smith, one of the boy’s mothers.

“I’m here to speak on behalf of my son, who’s been wrongfully accused of a Title IX violation,” she said at a school board meeting. “In truth, he is the victim of a Title IX violation, ignored and unsupported by the very system that is supposed to protect him.”

The boys are being represented by The Founding Freedoms Law Center. Legal Counsel Josh Hetzler communicated how impactful this investigation could be.

“These types of Title IX sexual harassment investigations can really derail a young man’s life, especially as they’re going into college, starting a career,” he said.

LCPS said about the investigation it “will not engage in public discourse that misrepresents our policies or the facts of a student matter— especially when doing so compromises student privacy, safety and dignity. We reject any characterization that implies our schools are unsafe or that we fail to protect the rights of all students.”

The school board doesn’t seem to handling the situation well as the Washington Examiner reported Wednesday that a comment period of a meeting saw parents speak out against the investigation in droves only for board members to threaten shutting it down.

This system is upside down if these boys are the ones being investigated. According to the Mercury, the female student was changing her clothes in front of them.

How is it possible the boys are the ones being investigated for sexual harassment?

If you needed a reminder that elections have consequences, look to Youngkin’s response here.

Hopefully with the backing of the governor and AG, these young men will be spared the woke mob trying to ruin their lives.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.