Three Suspects in White House Terror Plot Identified - 'Overthrow of the US Government' Was the Goal

Mass murder and overthrow of the government were the goals of a group of plotters who wanted to turn Sunday’s UFC 250 event at the White House into a slaughter pen.

Tycen Proper, 19, of Ohio, has been named as one suspect. Bryan Omar Roa and Michael Alan Thomas of California were also arrested, according to Fox News.

Suspects in Missouri and Nebraska were also arrested Monday as federal investigators revealed 23 people were involved in the plot.

The plan’s concept was to send drones at nearby buildings, hoping the explosions would cause a mass evacuation in which attendees would be heading into an area where sniper teams were stationed.

The plan also called for armed supporters of the plot to storm the White House gate.

A screenshot of an affidavit posted to X by Bill Melugin of Fox News said Thomas told authorities “that the aim of this and subsequent attacks was to bring about the overthrow of the U.S. government.”

Correction: Phone and weapon photos are from a separate defendant, a 19-year-old Ohio man named Tycen Proper, also arrested by FBI. According to the complaint, Proper allegedly spent 3k of his “graduation money” to purchase “lots of” ammunition, guns, extra magazines and other… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 16, 2026

The affidavit said Thomas believed “the U.S. government is run by an elite group of individuals who sacrifice and consume infants who were deeply involved with Jeffrey Epstein and are now protected by Donald Trump.”

An FBI affidavit concerning Proper said that initial conversations among plotters began in March with a TikTok group called “Vanguard of the Old.”

“Members of the group believed the United States needed to be torn down so that it could be rebuilt,” the affidavit quoted Proper as telling authorities.

The affidavit said that according to the plan, Fredericksburg, Virginia, would be a meeting place from which the conspirators would head to Washington, where on Sunday they planned to hold a demonstration on the north side of the White House.

With that as one distraction, members of the group would “fly small, unmanned aircraft (i.e., drones) laden with unspecified explosive devices which would detonate over the north side of the UFC arena,” the affidavit said.

🚨 BREAKING: At least 3 suspects identified in plot to target White House UFC event; Bryan Omar Roa, Michael Alan Thomas arrested in California, charged with conspiracy to commit murder; Tycen Proper arrested in Ohio pic.twitter.com/Xnd0aRzWg1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 16, 2026

As attendees and what the group called “high value targets” evacuated to the south, snipers from the group would be waiting to pick off the attendees they wanted to kill.

The affidavit said “high value targets” were “wealthy people” and politicians. The affidavit said Proper told authorities the attack was expected to “jumpstart” a revolution.

A raid on Proper’s house found thousands of rounds of ammunition, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said that when Proper’s phone messages were reviewed, legislators such as Republican Sens. Jim Justice and Shelley Moore Capito, and Reps. Carol Miller and Riley Moore, all of West Virginia, were perceived as enemies.

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