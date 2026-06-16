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Brazil's Diego Lopes and America's Steve Garcia fight in the featherweight bout during the "UFC Freedom 250" mixed martial arts event Sunday on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. The FBI reportedly foiled a domestic terror plot to use explosive-laden drones to hit buildings near the event, force a mass evacuation, and steer crowds toward a sniper team.
Brazil's Diego Lopes and America's Steve Garcia fight in the featherweight bout during the "UFC Freedom 250" mixed martial arts event Sunday on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. The FBI reportedly foiled a domestic terror plot to use explosive-laden drones to hit buildings near the event, force a mass evacuation, and steer crowds toward a sniper team. (Kent Nishimura - AFP / Getty Images)

Three Suspects in White House Terror Plot Identified - 'Overthrow of the US Government' Was the Goal

 By Jack Davis  June 16, 2026 at 11:15am
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Mass murder and overthrow of the government were the goals of a group of plotters who wanted to turn Sunday’s UFC 250 event at the White House into a slaughter pen.

Tycen Proper, 19, of Ohio, has been named as one suspect. Bryan Omar Roa and Michael Alan Thomas of California were also arrested, according to Fox News.

Suspects in Missouri and Nebraska were also arrested Monday as federal investigators revealed 23 people were involved in the plot.

The plan’s concept was to send drones at nearby buildings, hoping the explosions would cause a mass evacuation in which attendees would be heading into an area where sniper teams were stationed.

The plan also called for armed supporters of the plot to storm the White House gate.

A screenshot of an affidavit posted to X by Bill Melugin of Fox News said Thomas told authorities “that the aim of this and subsequent attacks was to bring about the overthrow of the U.S. government.”

The affidavit said Thomas believed “the U.S. government is run by an elite group of individuals who sacrifice and consume infants who were deeply involved with Jeffrey Epstein and are now protected by Donald Trump.”

An FBI affidavit concerning Proper said that initial conversations among plotters began in March with a TikTok group called “Vanguard of the Old.”

“Members of the group believed the United States needed to be torn down so that it could be rebuilt,” the affidavit quoted Proper as telling authorities.

The affidavit said that according to the plan, Fredericksburg, Virginia, would be a meeting place from which the conspirators would head to Washington, where on Sunday they planned to hold a demonstration on the north side of the White House.

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With that as one distraction, members of the group would “fly small, unmanned aircraft (i.e., drones) laden with unspecified explosive devices which would detonate over the north side of the UFC arena,” the affidavit said.

As attendees and what the group called “high value targets” evacuated to the south, snipers from the group would be waiting to pick off the attendees they wanted to kill.

The affidavit said “high value targets” were “wealthy people” and politicians. The affidavit said Proper told authorities the attack was expected to “jumpstart” a revolution.

A raid on Proper’s house found thousands of rounds of ammunition, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said that when Proper’s phone messages were reviewed, legislators such as Republican Sens. Jim Justice and Shelley Moore Capito, and Reps. Carol Miller and Riley Moore, all of West Virginia, were perceived as enemies.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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