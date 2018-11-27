Three US Service Members Killed in Afghanistan in This Year’s Deadliest Month

Three United States service members were killed Tuesday in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan that wounded three others, the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan announced.

The deaths make November the year’s deadliest month for U.S. military members in Afghanistan.

The U.S. military said an improvised explosive device went off in the eastern Ghazni province and killed three members of the military and wounded three others, including an American contractor.

BREAKING: US forces in Afghanistan say three American service members have been killed in a roadside bombing in Ghazni province. — The Associated Press (@AP) November 27, 2018

The wounded service members and contractor have been evacuated from the area and are receiving medical care.

This latest incident brings this month’s death total for military members to five.

Tuesday’s attack is the deadliest since six service members were killed in a motorcycle bomb explosion in 2015, according to CNN.

The identities of those killed in action are withheld until 24 hours after the fallen’s family members are notified, as is Department of Defense policy.

Army Ranger Sgt. Leandro Jasso, 25, was killed Saturday while engaging enemy forces in the Nimruz Province of Afghanistan. He was on his third deployment.

An initial review revealed Jasso was likely killed accidentally by an Afghan partner force fighting alongside Jasso.

Jasso enlisted in the Army in 2012 and completed the Basic Airborne Course. Among his decorations are the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Ranger Tab, the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Expert Infantryman Badge.

The American service member killed Nov. 3 in an apparent insider attack was identified as Army Maj. Brent Taylor of the Utah Army National Guard.

Initial reports indicated Taylor was shot and killed by a member of the Afghan security forces on what was his fourth overseas deployment.

Taylor deployed to Afghanistan in January as part of an advisory team that trains Afghan commando units and previously served more than a decade in the National Guard, including seven years of active duty.

While the U.S. and NATO formally ended their combat mission in the country in 2014, troops continue to provide support to Afghan security forces.

There are around 15,000 American security forces currently in Afghanistan.

