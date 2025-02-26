Three US Women Found Dead at Resort in Belize, Friends and Family Doubt Official Narrative

A cloud of grief rife with suspicion has gathered over Revere, Massachusetts, after three women from the community were found dead in Belize.

Kaoutar Naqqad, 23; Imane Mallah, 24; and Wafae El-Arar, 26, were found dead in their Royal Kahal Beach Resort suite on Saturday, according to the Associated Press. They were found after two days of not responding to housekeeping.

Police in Belize said the dead women did not appear to be injured, but each had vomit by their bodies, according to People.

“The police did a thorough search of the scene, along with the pathologists and scenes of crime,” Chester Williams, Commissioner of Police in Belize, said.“There was nothing of substance that could have been found other than alcohol and some gummies.”

“We’re not saying at this time that the gummies caused death, but we’re looking at every possibility,” the officer added.

Hajar El Khalfaoui, who said she was a friend of all three women, said implications of drug use are off target, according to WCVB-TV.

“It’s very frustrating because when you hear possible OD, automatically you attribute characteristics to that person, but that could be the farthest thing from the truth,” she said.

“When I graduated, Imane didn’t want me to go to a party, she said she didn’t want to go because there would be drinking there. That was the kind of person she was. So when they said that it was OD, I will never believe that was true.”







Khalfaoui, said their deaths have left a hole in many lives.

“I love her so much and I’ll never stop loving her, and nobody will be able to replace her,” Khalfaoui said.

“Wafae, Imane and Kaoutar were some of the best people I’ve known. They were so loved and cherished in this community. It’s a tragedy; everybody has grown up with these girls. If you hear their names and you hear their story, please make a prayer for them.”

During a vigil on Tuesday, friends said implications of drug use were not in keeping with the three women.

“They’re respectful, they wouldn’t do the stuff that people are saying they would,” Destiny Borges-Kelley said. “They all were growing in life, they had plans.”

Revere Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. said he has heard “ widespread concern from the families and community members about the lack of transparency in this investigation, and the media narrative painted by Belizean authorities. I have been in contact with members of our federal delegation.”

Revere City Councilor Ira Novoselsky complained that, “We’re getting stonewalled, you know Belize people are just saying their side of the story, but I’m sure there’s more to it.”

An autopsy was scheduled in Belize on Tuesday.

