Multiple law enforcement agencies are combing rugged ground in central Washington state in a manhunt for a man charged with murdering his three daughters.

Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were all found dead Monday near the Rock Island Campground, according to KCBD.

Travis Decker, 32, their father, is wanted on three counts of first-degree murder and kidnapping charges.

The three missing sisters from Wenatchee were found dead at a campground west of Leavenworth, Washington, the Wenatchee Police Department confirmed. The girls were 5, 8, and 9 years old. Their father, Travis Decker, 32, is wanted for murder and kidnapping. He has not been found,… pic.twitter.com/6eU5Lj8Rx6 — Eugene (@BreakingNews4X) June 3, 2025



The girls were last seen alive Friday after they “left their home with the father for their planned visitation,” the Wenatchee Police Department posted on Facebook, saying the visit was “part of a parenting plan.”

The post, issued while there was hope the girls were still alive, said Decker was “homeless and living in his vehicle or at various hotels/motels or at campgrounds in the area.”

Police said that initially, the girls did not qualify for an Amber Alert.

A subsequent police department post said Decker’s truck was found, but he remains on the loose.

The post said, Decker has extensive military training, and it was not known if he was armed.

“We have no leads specifically showing where he is at,” Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said, according to the Seattle Times. “Nothing is off the table.”

Members of the Border Patrol, Homeland Security investigations, the FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Office have joined the search, which is using drones in an effort to find Decker.

“And we will not rest until Travis is located,” Morrison said.

“Travis, if you’re listening, this is your opportunity to turn yourself in. Do the right thing, do what you need to do, and take accountability for your actions. We’re not going away. We’re not going to rest.”

“You will be brought to justice,” he said. “Those young ladies deserve it.”

An affidavit said the girls were found between 75 and 100 yards from Decker’s truck. Each had a plastic bag over her head.

Police believe the cause of their deaths to be asphyxiation and said their wrists were zip-tied.

Decker’s phone was in the area where the bodies were found on Saturday, court documents said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.