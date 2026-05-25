Thugs Who Demolished DC Chipotle In Viral 'Teen Takeover' Still On The Run

Washington, D.C. and federal authorities are still searching for a group of young boys seen on video ransacking a Chipotle restaurant on Saturday.

D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the FBI released photos on Tuesday of four suspects in the chaotic brawl that occurred in the district’s Navy Yard neighborhood. Footage posted online showed the perpetrators punching one another, throwing furniture and jumping on tables as bystanders stood trapped in the restaurant with small children.

The viral fight, dubbed a “teen takeover,” prompted U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro to highlight rampant juvenile crime in the nation’s capital and threaten charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for parents.

“Witnesses reported one group of juveniles were inside of the establishment when another group entered and a fight broke out immediately,” the MPD said. Participants in the brawl left the Chipotle by the time the MPD had arrived in response to a call about the incident, the department said Tuesday. Authorities are seeking their arrest on assault charges.

The photos officials released show four of an unspecified number of suspects in the brawl. The FBI and MPD are offering a $6,000 combined reward for information leading to their arrests and convictions, the agencies said.

Some perpetrators were seen on video wearing masks despite D.C.’s 2024 law that bans wearing face coverings while committing “a dangerous crime” or “crime of violence.”

Washington’s juvenile arrest rate is far above the national average, with police data linking the demographic to most of the district’s robberies and carjackings, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported. D.C. laws are another target of Pirro’s criticism due to their leniency toward juvenile criminals, which keeps them out of jail even for violent offenses.

The DOJ will also seek citations for parents whose children violate a D.C. curfew during a “teen takeover,” Pirro’s office said Friday. “These enforcement actions may include mandatory parental notification, court-ordered parenting classes, or family counseling as part of the resolution of the case,” her office said.

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