Thune Announces He's Bringing SAVE America Act to Senate Floor, Forcing Dems to Go on Record Opposing 83 Percent of Americans

Senate Majority Leader John Thune announced on Thursday that he will be bringing the SAVE America Act to the floor for a vote next week.

The legislation, which President Donald Trump supports, requires Americans to show proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and present photo ID when voting, as well as places limits on mail-in voting, but makes it available for those who are disabled, serving in the military, or traveling out of their home state.

Thune said Thursday from the Senate floor that there will be a “full and robust debate” on the legislation next week.

“What is the SAVE America Act? It is a package of common-sense policies — the kind of common-sense policies that should get an automatic ‘yes’ vote from literally every member of this body,” he said.

The point of the bill is to make sure only those eligible to vote in U.S. elections are casting ballots.

Thune noted that a photo ID is required to board a plane, go to the doctor, get a new job, or even obtain a library card — such that making it necessary to vote is not too onerous.

The lawmaker noted that “83 percent of Americans in an August 2025 poll supported requiring photo ID at the polls for all voters.”

He added that the figure includes 71 percent of Democrats, 76 percent of African-Americans, and 82 percent of Latinos.

Next week, I will bring the SAVE America Act to the floor. Senate Democrats will be forced to defend their outrageous positions on these issues and explain to the American people why common sense and the Democrat Party have parted ways.

The majority leader was citing a Pew Research Center poll.

83% of Voters now favor Voter ID CNN: "The American people are with Nicki Minaj… they favor photo ID to vote."

“It kind of feels like the only Americans not to support voter ID requirements are Democrats here in Congress,” Thune said.

“The Democrat leader has been calling this bill Jim Crow 2.0, a phrase that is not only deeply irresponsible and insulting to those who actually lived through that dark chapter in our history, but also insults the overwhelming majority of Americans, including minorities, who look at voter ID and see nothing more than common sense,” he added.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer indeed recently said, “The SAVE Act is Jim Crow 2.0. More than 20 million people would lose their right to vote. And you would need to register either a passport or your original birth certificate. How many people have that?”

However, the proposal says an acceptable form of proof of citizenship is anything that complies with the REAL ID Act of 2005.

State-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards, indicating U.S. citizenship, meet this standard. According to the Transportation Security Administration, all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S territories’ driver’s licenses are REAL ID compliant.

Thune argued Thursday that there could only be two reasons why Democrats in Congress oppose the SAVE America Act.

First, it may be that they just reflexively are against it because Republicans introduced it.

Or, he continued, “Democrats believe that there are, in fact, people out there voting illegally and that it’s benefiting Democrats, and they want to keep it going.”

Other provisions in the legislation include preventing males from competing in female sports and not allowing gender transition procedures to be performed on minors.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 04:12 PM EST 03.05.26 THE SAVE AMERICA ACT! 1. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. (IDENTIFICATION!). 2. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP IN ORDER TO VOTE. 3. NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPT FOR ILLNESS, DISABILITY, MILITARY, OR TRAVEL!).

Thune concluded, “I can’t guarantee an outcome on this legislation, but I can guarantee that we are going to put Democrats on the record, that they will be forced to defend their outrageous positions on these issues and explain to the American people why common sense and the Democratic Party have parted ways.”

The Hill reported that the Senate majority leader told his caucus earlier on Tuesday that they don’t have the votes to pass the SAVE America Act over a Democrat filibuster, which requires 60 votes to proceed to a final vote under Senate rules. The House passed the legislation last month.

Politico noted that Thune’s plans to bring the bill to the floor do not include changing the rules to require a “talking filibuster,” meaning Democrats would have to hold the floor continuously to prevent a vote on the legislation.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, who is in a primary runoff with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, wrote an opinion piece in the New York Post on Wednesday, calling for the Republicans to change the filibuster rules to allow for a talking filibuster. Cornyn is seeking Trump’s endorsement in the Senate race.

The senator noted, “In 2022, Chuck Schumer and 47 other Senate Democrats tried to change the rules of the US Senate and ‘nuke’ the filibuster to ram through a left-wing takeover of election laws. They were just barely stopped by two holdout Democrats who were promptly driven out of their party and into retirement.”

“In 2024, Schumer confirmed to reporters that Democrats mean to finish the job and kill the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold the next time they take the majority,” Cornyn added.

He concluded, “We should use the authority the voters have entrusted in us to pass the SAVE America Act, fund homeland security, and bring the far left’s obstruction to an end.”

