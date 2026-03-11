Share
U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune speaks during a news conference following a luncheon at the Capitol on March 10, 2026.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune speaks during a news conference following a luncheon at the Capitol on March 10, 2026. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Thune Signals SAVE Act Is Dead in the Senate – If You Skip Voting in Primaries, You Own a Share of the Blame

 By Johnathan Jones  March 11, 2026 at 9:12am
Senate Majority Leader John Thune delivered a sobering reality on Tuesday that many Republican voters did not want to hear.

The SAVE Act, a bill designed to secure U.S. elections by ensuring only citizens vote in federal elections, does not have the votes in the Senate.

And according to Thune, there is not much he can do about that, and it barely looks like he wants to.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




