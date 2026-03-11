Thune Signals SAVE Act Is Dead in the Senate – If You Skip Voting in Primaries, You Own a Share of the Blame

Senate Majority Leader John Thune delivered a sobering reality on Tuesday that many Republican voters did not want to hear.

The SAVE Act, a bill designed to secure U.S. elections by ensuring only citizens vote in federal elections, does not have the votes in the Senate.

And according to Thune, there is not much he can do about that, and it barely looks like he wants to.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.