Tickets Will Cost a Fortune - Tim Walz's Worst Nightmare Comes True Thanks to WWE Wrestler-Turned GOP Mayor

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is getting more than he bargained for.

After his Tuesday appearance on the podcast “This is Gavin Newsom” with California Democratic Gov Gavin Newsom, where Walz said of conservatives and specifically Fox News, “I think I could kick most of their a**. I do think that,” one Republican mayor and former WWE wrestler has responded with a challenge.

Glenn Jacobs, better known for his in-ring persona “Kane,” is the current mayor of Knox County Tennessee.

On Thursday, Jacobs challenged Walz to a charity wrestling match, via the social media platform X.

All joking aside, @GovTimWalz, let’s put our money where our mouth is…in a charity wrestling match. We’ll split the gate 50/50 between our chosen organizations. I’ll kick things off myself with a $10,000 donation. What do you say? #TennesseeWalz#LetsDance pic.twitter.com/2VV6j4RYs2 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) March 20, 2025

In the post, Jacobs, 57, told Walz, 60, “let’s put our money where our mouth is…in a charity wrestling match. We’ll split the gate 50/50 between our chosen organizations.”

The former WWE superstar even offered to make the first donation.

“I’ll kick things off myself with a $10,000 donation. What do you say?” he asked Walz.

Do you think Walz will be man enough to accept Jacobs' challenge? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (19 Votes) No: 99% (2900 Votes)

This was bad enough for Walz, as Jacobs comes in at 6′-7″, weighing well over 300 pounds. (Walz is 5′-11″, about 170.) But things only got worse from there.

Prominent conservative personalities began chiming in with their own donations in response to Jacobs.

Journalist and commentator Jack Posobiec offered another $10,000.

Clay Travis, the radio host and founder of the Outkick sports website, did the same.

I’ll put up $10k on this too. https://t.co/gHtXugmNTX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 21, 2025

Does Walz have to go through with this? The Minnesota governor — despite being a public official and former vice presidential candidate — seems to have nasty habit of making stupid statements.

As part of former Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, Walz seemingly could not help himself from creating a new headline every week leading up to Nov. 5.

How does a public figure with so much exposure keep doing this?

Did Walz think that statement would totally fly under the radar, or when it was publicized, the reaction would be resounding agreement?

Jacobs has put him in a hilariously bad predicament. If Walz backs down now, he looks weak (not that he needed any help there). The added stipulation that the wrestling match would be for charity makes him look even worse.

What’s the problem, Governor, you don’t care about charitable causes? Shouldn’t this be a win-win? You get to make money for charity and prove you’re more masculine than a Republican.

We will all eagerly await Walz’s response.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.