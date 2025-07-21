It's Ticking Off the Right People: Activists Are Fuming Over Trump's 'All-Of-Government Approach'

President Donald Trump’s approach to eliminating the focus on self-proclaimed transgender people in the federal government had liberal activists up in arms Monday, claiming it will negatively affect the entire nation.

A CNN article about the issue acknowledged that self-described transgender individuals “make up less than 0.6% of the United States population ages 13 and older.”

Yet it went on to state how common-sense reforms enacted by Trump should worry the whole country.

Some of the supposed sins committed by the executive branch, according to CNN, include: Removing self-described transgender people from the military, sending the FBI and the Justice Department to investigate hospitals that offer sex-change operations to minors, eliminating any mention of transgenderism from federal websites, and suing states that allow male athletes to compete as females.

The aforementioned agenda items were all covered by Trump during his presidential campaign, and he still won a resounding victory.

CNN also admitted that a recent AP/NORC poll indicated that more Americans approve of Trump’s handling of transgenderism than his overall work as president, with two-thirds agreeing that the sex with which someone is born is the sex he or she remains.

But that did not stop the liberal fearmongering.

Brad Sears, the associate dean of public interest law at UCLA, told CNN that “this is a comprehensive attempt to eliminate trans people from public life, and so every department seems to be trying to wipe out representation and space for trans people in the country.”

He added, “They are true believers in binary gender and, I think, in traditional gender roles and are very aggressively trying to implement this agenda.”

Are you a true believer “in binary gender”? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 66% (61 Votes) No: 34% (31 Votes)

Why is that such a bad thing?

Why is it so terrible to believe that men have specific skills to offer, that women have specific skills to offer, and that they complement each other nicely?

Have we gone so far left that the mere belief in the nuclear family gets you branded an extremist?

Kel O’Hara, senior attorney for policy and education equity at Equal Rights Advocates, told CNN: “I think these attacks on trans Americans are really just the canary in the coal mine for broader civil rights rollbacks. When we have the government stripping protections from one group, no one’s rights are secure.”

The attorney added, “These attacks on transgender Americans, particularly transgender youth, they are using the community as a political pawn in a broader culture war and using that as a way to stage more sweeping attacks on marginalized communities.”

Trump is simply carrying out the will of the people, the majority of whom believe there are only two genders. Nothing more.

For the media — and liberal advocates — to respond with such doom and gloom over an issue that affects such a small portion of the population shows how desperate they are to paint the government as fascist.

All the while, they hope to regain power so they can force their own list of radicalized agenda items onto the country, most of which the American people would never go along with.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.