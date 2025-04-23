'The Tide Is Turning': Churches Across the Country Report Unprecedented Easter Weekend Numbers

Easter weekend 2025 brought an extraordinary wave of spiritual renewal to churches across the United States, with reports of unprecedented attendance, baptisms, and salvations pouring in from faith leaders nationwide.

Simply put, this surge in faith is fantastic news for a nation that has long been in desperate need of a deep, meaningful return to God and His teachings.

No amount of political victories, no matter how significant or hard-fought, can ever compare to the transformative power of a mass turning to God in true faith.

Josh Howerton, senior pastor at Lakepointe Church in Dallas, Texas, captured the growing excitement perfectly in a humble post on social media platform X, where he shared a message that resonated deeply with many believers across the country:

In group texts with pastors from all over the country: record attendance, salvations, zeal, momentum. The tide is turning… — Josh Howerton (@howertonjosh) April 20, 2025

On Sunday, Howerton posted: “In group texts with pastors from all over the country: record attendance, salvations, zeal, momentum.”

Notably, Howerton added: “The tide is turning …”

Indeed, it certainly appears to be.

His words reflect a growing sense of revival that countless Christians have been earnestly praying for, hoping to see a spiritual awakening in their communities.

Yes, these reports are largely anecdotal, but the sheer volume of similar accounts from diverse regions suggests that something truly profound is happening across the nation.

From small, rural church plants to large, urban megachurches, the stories of Easter 2025 are strikingly consistent, painting a picture of a widespread movement of faith.

Just look at this:

Great day @bravechurchco today. All told record numbers at all campuses and 731 new believers packets distributed. All

Glory to God!!! pic.twitter.com/qKHdVYv5cn — Pastor Jeff Schwarzentraub (@RealPastorJeff_) April 20, 2025

“Glory to God!!!” Jeff Schwarzentraub, pastor of BRAVE Church in Denver, Colorado, posted to X, sharing a video of his church’s Easter services.

Baptist Press provided further insight into the demographics driving this revival, reporting, “Many pastors have reported a notable participation of Gen Z and Young Millennials in various worship activities throughout Holy Week.”

This generational shift is particularly encouraging as younger Americans, often seen as more skeptical of organized religion, are now engaging with faith in significant numbers.

In such a cynical, cold world, how can anyone describe that as anything other than God’s will?

The involvement of Gen Z and young Millennials hints at a broader cultural shift, one where faith and spirituality are becoming relevant again to those who have felt disconnected from traditional religious practices.

On Facebook, Pastor Jeremy Freeman of First Baptist Church in Newcastle, Oklahoma, shared an emotional account of his church’s Easter experience, writing, “It was unreal all the people God brought us,” both young and old.

This writer has felt it himself, having only been baptized in the last few years. The power of God is very real, and it’s clearly reaching more hearts.

These stories are not isolated incidents, but part of a larger, beautiful tapestry of revival, with churches reporting not just high attendance, but also life-changing decisions for Christ.

The emotional weight of these moments — families being baptized together, young people publicly committing their lives to faith — offers a powerful glimpse of what a God-centered America could look like in the future.

As Howerton declared with confidence, “The tide is turning,” and for believers everywhere, this Easter may well mark the beginning of a long-hoped-for spiritual awakening that could reshape the nation.

Oh, and just to add one more anecdote to the mix, there were at least seven baptisms at my church on Easter.

And it was as glorious as it sounds.

