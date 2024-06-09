Tide Turns as State Supreme Court Backs GOP Governor on Removal of Soros-Backed Prosecutor
The state of Florida has finally stepped up to depose a prosecutor whose campaign for election was controversially funded by polarizing billionaire George Soros.
Worse yet, that same prosecutor immediately implemented a disastrously soft-on-crime policy — not exactly a surprise with Soros-backed candidates — once he entered the prosecutor’s office.
And now, people have officially had enough.
Last year in August, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis used his powers as governor to depose Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren.
The governor signed an executive order suspending the Tampa-based Warren, citing “neglect of duty” and “incompetence,” as his cause for removal.
Around the same time, DeSantis removed progressive Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Monique Worrell, also citing her for “dereliction of duty.”
“The practices and policies of her office have allowed murderers, other violent offenders, and dangerous drug traffickers to receive extremely reduced sentences and escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct. In some cases, these offenders have evaded incarceration altogether,” DeSantis said of Worrell in his statement, Fox News reported at the time.
“State Attorney Worrell’s practices undermine Florida law and endanger the safety, security, and welfare of the communities that Ms. Worrell was elected to serve,” DeSantis added.
Soros also funded Worrell’s campaign for her position in Orlando.
Unsurprisingly, Worrell blasted DeSantis as a “dictator,” and she and her allies took the gov. to court to prevent the removal claiming that her removal was about politics, not duty.
JUST IN: Suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell calls Gov. Ron DeSantis a “dictator”
“This is an outrage […] There used to be a very high standard for the removal of elected officials.”
“Under this tyranny, elected officials can be removed simply for political purposes.”… pic.twitter.com/SuzrbreZpu
— Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 9, 2023
And here’s just a quick example of Worrell’s inflated sense of self, as she shamelessly compared herself to people affecting positive cultural change:
Six months ago today, I was unjustly suspended from my elected role as State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit. This photo, captured on that day, has become a symbol widely associated with the challenges I faced. 1/ pic.twitter.com/zSCbZsWe29
— Monique H. Worrell (@MoniqueHWorrell) January 8, 2024
Good news for the people of Florida: Worrell and her ego did not impress the Supreme Court of Florida.
Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court upheld the governor’s decision to suspend Worrell.
The court ruled 6-1 that DeSantis had the right to chuck Worrell out of a job, according to National Review.
“We cannot agree with Worrell that the allegations in the Executive Order are impermissibly vague, nor that they address conduct that falls within the lawful exercise of prosecutorial discretion,” the court’s wrote in its majority opinion.
“We have said that a suspension order does not infringe on a state attorney’s lawful exercise of prosecutorial discretion where it alleges that such discretion is, in fact, not being exercised in individual cases but, rather, that generalized policies have resulted in categorical enforcement practices,” the opinion added, according to Fox News.
The outlet also noted that Worrell received financial support from the left-wing activist group Our Vote Our Voice, which received a $1 million cash infusion by the George Soros-backed group Democracy Now.
The court ultimately ruled in favor of the governor, and for a rather simple, constitutional reason.
The Florida constitution gives the governor the power to suspend a state officer for “malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, drunkenness, incompetence, permanent inability to perform official duties, or commission of a felony, and may fill the office by appointment for the period of suspension.” The same rules give DeSantis the power to reinstate suspended officers, as well.
This should be looked on as a template for other states seeking to remove the dangerous, left-wing, soft-on-crime leftists with whom George Soros has succeeded in burdening the people with.
States that don’t have such rules should look to implement them and states that do have them need to utilize them.
It’s what the people want.
