Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter, made a rare foray into politics by speaking at the Republican National Convention last week.

She took another step into the fray on Monday when she tweeted at her father’s Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Please stop lying Joe,” she wrote.

“You may think we are too ignorant to see through the lies — but God knows the truth.”

While Tiffany Trump made it unclear what the context was in this situation, the remark came the same day that Biden delivered a speech in Pittsburgh accusing President Donald Trump of “poisoning our very democracy” and blaming recent riots on him.

“The incumbent president is incapable of telling us the truth, incapable of facing the facts and incapable of healing,” Biden said, according to a transcript of his remarks. “He doesn’t want to shed light, he wants to generate heat and he’s stroking violence in our cities.”

Biden insisted he’d taken a strong stance against rioting and blamed the president for his “failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country.”

“Donald Trump has been a toxic presence in our nation for four years. Poisoning how we talk to one another, poisoning how we treat one another, poisoning the values this nation has always held dear, poisoning our very democracy,” Biden said. “Now, in just a little over 60 days, we have a decision to make. Will we rid ourselves of this toxin or will we make it a permanent part of our nation’s character?”

What was interesting about the speech — and a statement he’d released condemning the violence in Portland the day before — was that they weren’t really about just condemning rioting. They were about proving to people he could actually condemn rioting.

The GOP clearly landed a punch by highlighting the fact that the Democrats — including Biden — had spent much more time denouncing police violence and encouraging protesters than criticizing violent demonstrators — when they did it at all.

Now, Biden’s position is that Donald Trump is responsible for these riots because he stokes the fire. Biden didn’t mention the local officials who have been unwilling to impose law and order.

While this was the most likely reason behind Tiffany Trump’s tweet, she certainly didn’t have a paucity of lies to choose from. And yet, here was the predictable — and disgusting — response from the left:

If my dad were a thrice married adulterer who jailed children I might not bring god into this. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 31, 2020

Oh look, it’s the mistresses kid’s turn to beg for daddy’s affection! — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) August 31, 2020

Please keep god out of this you don’t want to wake him up He would definitely not be kind to you or your family pic.twitter.com/hPgynzU8AN — Laura Anthony 🌟 (@Laura4Senate) August 31, 2020

Not a whole lot of the responses, I noted, involved defending Biden as some sort of paragon of the truth. He’s not.

In 1972, Biden’s wife and newborn child were killed in a tragic car crash. For years, Biden lied about the truck driver that hit his wife’s car being drunk. He wasn’t, and the prosecutor in the case actually went so far as to note it was Biden’s wife who was at fault in the accident.

In 1988, Joe Biden was one of the favorites for the Democratic presidential nomination when he was caught plagiarizing a speech by British Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock. Biden would eventually have to drop out.

On the campaign trail last year, Biden told the story of a Navy captain he was purportedly set to pin a Silver Star on. The captain had rappelled down a ravine to retrieve the body of a dead comrade.

“He said, ‘Sir, I don’t want the damn thing!’” Biden said in a rousing fashion. “‘Do not pin it on me, Sir! Please, Sir. Do not do that! He died. He died!’”

“This is the God’s truth,” he added. “My word as a Biden.”

Quoth The Washington Post: “In the space of three minutes, Biden got the time period, the location, the heroic act, the type of medal, the military branch and the rank of the recipient wrong, as well as his own role in the ceremony.” But other than that…

And let’s go further into Monday’s Pittsburgh speech, in which Biden insisted he wasn’t in favor of banning fracking — hydraulic fracturing, a method of extracting oil and gas that the left finds controversial because of their concerns over its environmental impact.

Biden discusses his energy plan: “I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again: I am not banning fracking. No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me.” https://t.co/LBywpukq9G pic.twitter.com/B5QXkBoQbt — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 31, 2020

“I am not banning fracking,” Biden said in Pittsburgh, located in a part of Pennsylvania which relies heavily on oil and gas production. “Let me say that again: I am not banning fracking no matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me.”

Was Biden lying about himself, however?

SUPERCUT: Biden promises “no more” fracking if he’s elected President. pic.twitter.com/iWcsU2Yam8 — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 31, 2020

God knows the truth. Everyone else who bothers to look will, as well.

