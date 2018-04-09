Tiffany Trump Takes the Internet by Storm with Dazzling White House Photo

President Donald Trump’s younger daughter was a glowing figure in white amid a storm of mud after she released what she called an official photo taken in the White House.

Tiffany Trump posted the photo Wednesday on her Instagram account. According to Fox News, the white, double-breasted, blazer-style dress she wore was designed by Taoray Wang.

“Official WH Photo by Shealah Craighead,” the caption to her post read. The picture was probably taken April 2, the day of the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Tiffany Trump is the daughter of the president and Marla Maples, Trump’s second of this three wives. His adult children — Ivanka, Eric and Donald, Jr. — are from the president’s first marriage to Ivana Trump. His youngest child, Barron is the son of his current wife, first lady Melania Trump.

As reported by Fox, some approved of the white outfit Tiffany Trump wore, while others felt that revealing part of her shoulder was inappropriate for a picture taken in the White House.

That debate continued on Twitter.

Everyone criticizing Tiffany Trump's White House photo … here's Mamie Geneva Doud Eisenhower, Angelica Singleton Van Buren, and Emily Donelson (1st Lady of Andrew Jackson). Calm the heck down. Sometimes a shoulder is just a shoulder, you shoulder-shamers 🧐 @TiffanyATrump pic.twitter.com/nps53qnecp — Jennifer Michelle Greenberg (@JennMGreenberg) April 7, 2018

Apparently each of Spanky’s spawn will be getting a White House photo portrait. So far Tiffany’s has been a huge ad for the designer of this awful dress.#TiffanyTrump#WhiteHousePortrait#NiceCurtains pic.twitter.com/wtVOtTefyW — Nellie Sabin (@BookMD) April 6, 2018

Tiffany Trump WH photo???? Awful off the shoulder dress. WTF? https://t.co/HPOBpupbjh — MidwestCasey (@MidwestCasey) April 7, 2018

The carping was a little much for Elite Daily writer Daniella Bondar, who decided to put the critics in their place.

“Seriously, people, they’re just shoulders! And you know what, they aren’t even full shoulders. No. It’s just the top of one shoulder peeking out like a little flower about to bloom from the grass. Very springtime,” she wrote.

“Come on, Trump looks beautiful and super chic. There is no reason for anyone to be commenting on her shoulders — er, excuse me, single shoulder,” she added.

But while Tiffany Trump’s outfit was causing a splash, her relationship with the president was being put under a microscope by People magazine.

In a report that drew mostly upon unnamed sources, the magazine said Tiffany Trump communicates little with her presidential father.

Although the report noted Tiffany Trump has recently been seen often with the president, including during a visit to the White House for the Easter Egg Roll, it did not let these appearances stand in the way of its claims.

“Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him,” People wrote, citing “a source close to Trump’s younger daughter.”

“The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn’t feel totally welcome,” People added, plowing the oft-churned ground of the somewhat distant relationship between Trump’s children by his first wife and his one child by his second spouse.

