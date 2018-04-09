The Western Journal

Tiffany Trump Takes the Internet by Storm with Dazzling White House Photo

By Jack Davis
April 9, 2018 at 8:08am

President Donald Trump’s younger daughter was a glowing figure in white amid a storm of mud after she released what she called an official photo taken in the White House.

Tiffany Trump posted the photo Wednesday on her Instagram account. According to Fox News, the white, double-breasted, blazer-style dress she wore was designed by Taoray Wang.

“Official WH Photo by Shealah Craighead,” the caption to her post read. The picture was probably taken April 2, the day of the White House Easter Egg Roll.

🐰💙 📷: Official WH Photo by Shealah Craighead

A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on

Tiffany Trump is the daughter of the president and Marla Maples, Trump’s second of this three wives. His adult children — Ivanka, Eric and Donald, Jr. — are from the president’s first marriage to Ivana Trump. His youngest child, Barron is the son of his current wife, first lady Melania Trump.

As reported by Fox, some approved of the white outfit Tiffany Trump wore, while others felt that revealing part of her shoulder was inappropriate for a picture taken in the White House.

That debate continued on Twitter.

The carping was a little much for Elite Daily writer Daniella Bondar, who decided to put the critics in their place.

“Seriously, people, they’re just shoulders! And you know what, they aren’t even full shoulders. No. It’s just the top of one shoulder peeking out like a little flower about to bloom from the grass. Very springtime,” she wrote.

Do you think there was anything wrong with what Tiffany Trump wore?

“Come on, Trump looks beautiful and super chic. There is no reason for anyone to be commenting on her shoulders — er, excuse me, single shoulder,” she added.

But while Tiffany Trump’s outfit was causing a splash, her relationship with the president was being put under a microscope by People magazine.

In a report that drew mostly upon unnamed sources, the magazine said Tiffany Trump communicates little with her presidential father.

Although the report noted Tiffany Trump has recently been seen often with the president, including during a visit to the White House for the Easter Egg Roll, it did not let these appearances stand in the way of its claims.

“Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him,” People wrote, citing “a source close to Trump’s younger daughter.”

“The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn’t feel totally welcome,” People added, plowing the oft-churned ground of the somewhat distant relationship between Trump’s children by his first wife and his one child by his second spouse.

