President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on January 23, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on January 23, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Tiger King Makes Post Addressing Trump in Midst of Pardons

 By Ole Braatelien  January 27, 2025 at 9:14am
The “Tiger King” Joe Exotic isn’t pleased with President Donald Trump.

The 61-year-old expressed disappointment via Instagram on Monday that the commander-in-chief hasn’t pardoned him.

President Trump: You forgot me … again,” Exotic’s meme read.

The former Netflix star’s real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, according to NPR.

“If I was a crack dealer, maybe if I broke in the capital or even have been related to the Bidens. I might have gotten some relief on being in prison innocent,” he wrote.

“Hell the guy who killed 2 FBI Agents even hot a pardon today. I can’t even get a new trial based on admitted perjury testimony,” he added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joseph A Maldonado (@joe_exotic)

Exotic tried to get a pardon from Trump during his first presidency, according to The Hill.

Should Trump pardon Joe Exotic?

In 2020, a reporter asked Trump if he would pardon Exotic, adding that Trump’s son joked about being favorable to the idea.

“Which son? Must be Don. I had a feeling it was Don,” Trump said.

Trump, who said he knew nothing about the case, replied that he “would take a look.”

Exotic has been serving a 22-year prison sentence since 2020.

He was convicted for hiring two men to kill Carole Baskin — a rival zookeeper on the hit Netflix reality show “Tiger King,” according to NPR.

Prosecutors said that in December 2017, Exotic offered $10,000 to an undercover FBI agent to kill Baskin.

“Just like follow her into a mall parking lot and just cap her and drive off,” Exotic reportedly said, unaware he was being recorded.

Exotic’s attorneys argued he wasn’t being serious.

He was also convicted of killing five tigers, selling cubs, and falsifying wildlife records, NPR reported.

Exotic still claims to be innocent.

In 2022, a judge reduced his sentence from 22 years to 21 years.

