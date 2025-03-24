Tiger Woods Announces He's Dating a Trump

It’s no secret that President Donald Trump and golf legend Tiger Woods are close friends.

The two not only golf together, but they have made clear that they genuinely care for each other as friends and human beings.

What was a secret, as described by the U.K.’s Daily Mail — until very recently — is the fact that Woods is dating a Trump, though perhaps in name only.

The golf star took to his personal X account on Sunday, confirming that he was in a romantic relationship with Vanessa Trump, who is the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. and the mother of five of the president’s grandchildren, including at least one rising golf star.

Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ETONf1pUmI — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 23, 2025

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” Woods posted. “We look forward to our journey through life together.

“At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

(The golf star posted an identical message on his Instagram, as well.)

Woods’ confirmation comes after weeks of speculation, including a U.K.’s Daily Mail report from March 13, that the two were romantically linked.

According to NBC News, Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were married from 2005 to 2018, during which they had those five aforementioned children together. Trump Jr. is currently dating socialite Bettina Anderson, per Vanity Fair.

Interestingly, or perhaps awkwardly, Trump’s daughter, Kai Trump, actually goes to the same school as Woods’ children, Sam and Charlie, at the University of Miami, NBC reported. (Kai Trump, the aforementioned rising golf star, is at the school to play golf.)

Given all the children involved, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Woods and Trump are asking for privacy — thought they’re unlikely to get it.

Trump, by virtue of her last name and rather famous former father-in-law, will always grab some attention.

But Woods’ romantic life has been a hot topic issue ever since an absolutely surreal 2009 Thanksgiving incident.







To make a long story short, Woods crashed his car after an alleged spat with his wife at the time, Elin Nordegren. His now-ex-wife allegedly found clues about Woods’ infidelity, which the golfer eventually came clean on. This lead to Woods infamously admitting that he was a sex addict.

With that ugly incident in the rearview, national attention again fell on Woods’ love life when he began dating professional skier Lindsey Vonn. Per NBC, the two began dating in 2013 before breaking up in 2015.

