Tiger Woods Announces Surprise Return to Professional Golf

With the Masters tournament looming, golf legend Tiger Woods announced that he will make a return to competitive golf on Tuesday.

Woods will play Tuesday night for his Jupiter Links TGL team, according to ESPN.

The match is the second in a best-of-three series. Jupiter Links, which Woods heads but has not played for this season, lost to Los Angeles in the series’ first match Monday night.

The Tee to Green League plays indoors as pro golfers simulate actual play.

Last year, was a year of injuries and surgery for Woods, who ruptured his left Achilles tendon in March and underwent lumbar disk replacement surgery in October.

The last time Woods competed in a major tournament was in 2024, when he played the Open Championship at Royal Troon in 2024.

Woods has been oblique when asked if he will try to Masters next month.

“I said I’ve been working on it. Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days. Disk replacement is not a lot of fun,” the 50-year-old said.

As noted by the BBC, Woods said playing in the Masters is “not off the table” although multiple operations over the years have taken their toll.

“The body doesn’t quite heal like it was when I was 24. Doesn’t quite bounce back,” Woods said.

“So I have good days when I can pretty much do anything, and other days where it’s hard to just move around.”

A biography posted on the Masters website hints that he want to give it a try.

“Tiger Woods is making his 27th Masters start in 2026,” the site reads.

But not everyone is convinced that Woods will make the attempt

“Let’s pump the brake for just a moment, even with all that proof,” Charles Curtis noted on USA Today.

“Playing a round of indoor golf on a simulator isn’t like walking Augusta for 36 holes over two days. So let’s take it one event at a time and see how he looks on Tuesday and then hear from him if he’ll be teeing off in the major soon.”

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