Tiger Woods Extricated from Crash Using Jaws of Life, Taken to Hospital

Tiger Woods reacts after finishing on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia on Nov. 15.Patrick Smith / Getty ImagesTiger Woods reacts after finishing on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia on Nov. 15. (Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published February 23, 2021 at 12:45pm
Golf star Tiger Woods was injured Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County, authorities said.

Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

He was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Golf Digest’s Daniel Rapaport said on Twitter that he had received a statement from Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” Steinberg said. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff’s department said.

News helicopters over the scene of Woods’ accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged.

Air bags appeared to be deployed.

The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

Woods, whose first name is Eldrick, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. local time Tuesday, officials said.

A sheriff’s department spokeswoman said Woods’ representatives would address his injuries.

