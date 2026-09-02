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Tiger Woods, accompanied by Vanessa Trump, left, attends a hearing at Martin County Courthouse Wednesday in Stuart, Florida, in connection with a crash that occurred on Jupiter Island in March.
Tiger Woods, accompanied by Vanessa Trump, left, attends a hearing at Martin County Courthouse Wednesday in Stuart, Florida, in connection with a crash that occurred on Jupiter Island in March. (Saul Martinez / Getty Images)

Tiger Woods Learns His Fate After Accepting Plea Deal in DUI Crash

 By Jack Davis  September 2, 2026 at 10:25am
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There will be no drives for Tiger Woods for the next five years.

Woods took a plea to resolve charges against him for a March 27 accident in Florida.

On Wednesday, the golf legend pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of reckless driving and refusal to submit to a lawful test, according to ESPN. He was also guilty of careless driving, a violation.

Woods will pay $1,500 in fines.

Judge Darren Steele of Martin County Circuit Court said in court the suspended license “is for the safety of the public.”

“There are no exceptions,” Steele said. “If you were to drive for any reason at all, you would go immediately back to jail.”

Vanessa Trump arrived with Woods, who did not speak to the media.

A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but means the accused will offer no defense. The plea is treated as a conviction in the criminal justice system.

Woods was initially arrested on suspicion of DUI after the SUV he was driving struck a trailer being towed by a truck. The SUV then rolled over.

At the time Woods was arrested, Martin County Sheriff Deputy Tatiana Levenar wrote in an affidavit that Woods was “sweating profusely” and his movement was “lethargic and slow.”

Related:
Kai Trump Ranked as Most Valuable Female College Golfer in America

Woods refused to submit to a urinalysis or blood test.

Four days after the incident, Woods said he was stepping back from golf. At some point, Woods spent weeks in rehab in Switzerland.

As noted by KABC-TV, the accident was at least the fourth time Woods has been in an accident he caused.

In November 2009, he crashed an SUV into a tree and also hit a fire hydrant near his Florida home.

In May 2017, Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida, on suspicion of DUI. He was found asleep behind the wheel of his car with the engine running. In a plea deal, Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

In February 2021, Woods was going between 84 mph and 87 mph on a 45 mph California road when he rolled his vehicle, suffering a broken leg.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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