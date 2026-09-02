Tiger Woods Learns His Fate After Accepting Plea Deal in DUI Crash

There will be no drives for Tiger Woods for the next five years.

Woods took a plea to resolve charges against him for a March 27 accident in Florida.

On Wednesday, the golf legend pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of reckless driving and refusal to submit to a lawful test, according to ESPN. He was also guilty of careless driving, a violation.

Woods will pay $1,500 in fines.

Judge Darren Steele of Martin County Circuit Court said in court the suspended license “is for the safety of the public.”

NEW: Tiger Woods emerges from court with Vanessa Trump by his side after accepting a plea deal that suspends his driving privileges for five years. Woods plead guilty to reckless driving and refusing to submit to a lawful test in connection with his March rollover crash, while… pic.twitter.com/aEm7hgLDOi — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 2, 2026

“There are no exceptions,” Steele said. “If you were to drive for any reason at all, you would go immediately back to jail.”

Vanessa Trump arrived with Woods, who did not speak to the media.

A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but means the accused will offer no defense. The plea is treated as a conviction in the criminal justice system.

Woods was initially arrested on suspicion of DUI after the SUV he was driving struck a trailer being towed by a truck. The SUV then rolled over.

At the time Woods was arrested, Martin County Sheriff Deputy Tatiana Levenar wrote in an affidavit that Woods was “sweating profusely” and his movement was “lethargic and slow.”

Woods refused to submit to a urinalysis or blood test.

Four days after the incident, Woods said he was stepping back from golf. At some point, Woods spent weeks in rehab in Switzerland.

🚨👀🐅 JUST IN — Tiger Woods has arrived to court this morning in South Florida alongside girlfriend Vanessa Trump. The 15-time Major Champion is set for a change of plea hearing. @TWlegion pic.twitter.com/nQqciCXpGz — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) September 2, 2026

As noted by KABC-TV, the accident was at least the fourth time Woods has been in an accident he caused.

In November 2009, he crashed an SUV into a tree and also hit a fire hydrant near his Florida home.

In May 2017, Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida, on suspicion of DUI. He was found asleep behind the wheel of his car with the engine running. In a plea deal, Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

In February 2021, Woods was going between 84 mph and 87 mph on a 45 mph California road when he rolled his vehicle, suffering a broken leg.

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