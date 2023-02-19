Parler Share
Tiger Woods Reveals Reason He Handed Player Tampon During Golf Tournament

 By Warner Todd Huston  February 19, 2023 at 4:45am
Golf great Tiger Woods has apologized for last week’s joke where he handed fellow pro Justin Thomas a tampon when one of Thomas’ drives came up shorter than Tiger’s.

On Thursday, Woods was playing the Genesis Invitational in a threesome with Thomas and Rory McIlroy when on the ninth hole, his drive off the tee bested those of both his partners. As they started the walk to their balls, Tiger slipped a tampon into Thomas’ hand to emphasize that the younger golfer’s drive didn’t quite make it the distance.

Naturally, feminists and wokesters alike were furious at Woods for using a feminine hygiene product to hint that Thomas was “playing like a girl.”

After a storm of vituperation leveled against him, Woods came out with an apology, according to Fox News.

By Friday, Woods was saying it was just a joke, but that he was sorry for it.

“Yeah, it was supposed to be all fun and games and obviously it hasn’t turned out that way. If I offended anybody, it was not the case, it was just friends having fun,” he told reporters during a media availability session at the tournament.

“As I said, if I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I’m sorry,” Woods said. “It was not intended to be that way. It was just, we play pranks on one another all the time and virally I think this did not come across that way, but between us it was — it’s different.”

Woods has been struggling to keep up with the scores among his peers for several years, especially since the February 2021 car crash that nearly cost him his leg. And the Genesis Invitational has been no less a struggle.

Was the outrage over the Tiger tampon prank overblown?

The tournament is the 47-year-old golf star’s first competitive outing in seven months, and he barely made the cut Friday as he carded a 3-over 74 in the second round. At one over par, Woods tied for 60th place in the tournament as the top 65 players advanced to the next round, ESPN reported.

On Saturday he recovered somewhat, according to CBS Sports and was tied at 26th place with an overall 3 under par.

While many were excited to see Woods on the course once again, the tampon joke brought much criticism on Thursday.

The attacks started when Woods hit a 323-yard drive off the ninth tee while Thomas’ shot rolled to a stop at only 313 yards. It appears that was the moment Tiger was waiting for, because as the two began walking down the fairway, Woods slipped a tampon into Thomas’ hand.

Not everyone was amused by Tiger’s tampon joke.

USA Today columnis Christine Brennan blasted Woods as a bad “girl dad” for the tampon joke. Brennan slammed Tiger for using the tampon to in essence say, “You play like a girl.”

“Really, Tiger?” Brennan moaned. “What a bizarre thing for a ‘girl dad’ to do. His daughter Sam, now 15, grew up playing soccer and had just played in a tournament in Florida when she arrived to watch him win the Masters in 2019.”

Brennan was hardly alone. Many jumped to social media to deliver a feminist rebuke to Woods.

It remains to be seen if Tiger’s explanation that it was just a private joke meant for “fun” between two pros or if his apology will be accepted by his detractors.

But it does show that Tiger continues to have a spotlight on his every move.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
