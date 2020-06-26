SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

TikTok Star Dead at Age 16: She 'Was a Bright Talent'

×
By Amanda Thomason
Published June 26, 2020 at 1:39pm
Print

It’s always sad when a young life is lost, but when that life is taken by suicide, it’s even more troubling.

An investigation is currently underway to determine more about the death of 16-year-old Siya Kakkar from East Delhi, India. She was found dead in her home on Thursday.

The young woman was wildly popular on TikTok, with nearly 2 million followers, and she also had an impressive following on Instagram.

Known primarily for her dancing, Kakkar even had some potential music collaborations coming up and seemed to be generally happy with her life, according to the Times of India.

Young people who are very visible online often deal with cyberbullying, and sources close to Kakkar’s family told the U.K. Daily Mail that she had been receiving threats.

TRENDING: New Coronavirus Discovery Could Change Everything, Push Timeline to 9 Months Before Wuhan Outbreak


Kakkar’s manager, Arjun Sarin, spoke with her the night before she was found, and said he hadn’t noticed anything wrong.

“This must be due to something personal … work wise she was doing well,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

“I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal.”

“Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent. I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar.”

On Thursday, he shared a photo of her with the caption: “No more words. You will always be the best artist.”

Kakkar’s death has shocked and surprised her fans and followers, many of whom were under the impression that she was doing well and had much to look forward to.

“Sad news 16-year-old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide,” Viral Bhayani, a photographer, wrote on Instagram.

RELATED: 'St. Elmo's Fire' and 'Lost Boys' Director, Joel Schumacher, Dead at Age 80

@siya_kakkarNa chahat ki kami thi, na chahne valo ki♥️ ##foryou ##tiktokindia ##trending ##viral ##siyakakkar ##fyp @tiktok_india♬ original sound – diimpledanypaul786

“Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright.

“Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it’s really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please dont do this.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Dad of Four Thought 'Lingering Headaches' Were from Car Accident, Turns Out It Was a Brain Tumor
Restaurant CEO Gives Away Salary and Bonus Worth $800K To Help Employees
Watch: Dad Overcome with Emotion When Son Surprises Him at Hospital After Accident
Amazon Delivery Driver Follows Teen's Hilarious 'Additional Instructions' to a Tee
Watch: Grandfather in Tears After Grandchildren Visit Nursing Home
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×