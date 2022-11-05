This is really quite disrespectful.

A TikTok social media influencer is facing criminal charges after a stunt in which she hit a golf ball into the Grand Canyon.

The administrators of the Grand Canyon National Park posted on Facebook about the scenario, emphasizing that the person responsible will face criminal charges.

The careless litterer hit a golf ball and threw a golf club near Mather Point on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon on Oct. 26, according to park administrators.

A National Park Service spokeswoman told Business Insider that the individual responsible would face three criminal charges related to “creating hazardous conditions, littering, throwing the objects themselves.”

The person responsible has since been identified as Katie Sigmond, according to People.

She’s a social media influencer with nearly seven million followers on TikTok and three million on Instagram.

The golfer could face fines up to $1,000, but it’s unlikely she’s going to face any jail time, unfortunately.

It might be appropriate to send the influencer down into the massive canyon to find the golf ball and club herself. They could at least have her start the search, until she understands that the stunt was disrespectful.

The park’s law enforcement agency criticized Sigmond’s actions, pointing out that she could’ve endangered both people and wildlife by carelessly casting hard objects into a canyon that is 4,000 feet deep.

“Charges and a court appearance for the individual are pending. Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below,” Grand Canyon Law Enforcement said of the stunt, according to People.

Sigmond’s stunt could be called disrespectful and insulting to every citizen of Arizona, which officially calls itself “The Grand Canyon State.”

The Grand Canyon is more than a mere tourist spot.

Seeing the natural formation with your own eyes demonstrates why the area is considered one of the seven natural wonders of the world.

The internet isn’t real life.

This golfer would’ve been better off putting her phone down instead of using the canyon in an attempt to secure more Instagram followers.

