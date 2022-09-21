Parler Share
Tim Allen Goes Viral with Savage One-Liner About Biden's '60 Minutes' Appearance

 By Jack Davis  September 21, 2022 at 6:23am
Actor Tim Allen caused a buzz on Twitter after mocking President Joe Biden’s interview Sunday on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

“Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was,” Allen tweeted Monday.

While some enjoyed the joke, an apparent reference to the 79-year-old president’s cognitive abilities, others attacked the Hollywood conservative and former voice of “Toy Story” character Buzz Lightyear.

Biden Says Republicans Are Taking Credit for 'Bldhyindclapding' - Even the WH Has No Idea What He Meant

ICYMI: Patricia Heaton Destroyed Disney for Refusing to Cast Tim Allen, 'Castrating' Buzz Lightyear


Biden made several notable comments in the interview with Scott Pelley.

“The pandemic is over,” the president said at one point. “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lotta work on it. It’s — but the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape.”

Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease expert at Emory University in Atlanta, took issue with that in a comment to The New York Times.

“We still have 400 to 500 people dying daily in this country. If that’s over, it’s a little too high to me,” he said.



Biden aides later walked back a comment about Taiwan in which the president said the U.S. would put boots on the island “if in fact there was an unprecedented attack.”

Also, amid concerns about the foreign business activities of Biden’s son, Hunter, the president said, “There’s not a single thing that I’ve observed at all from that that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter.”

In a piece for National Review headlined “The President Who Bombs Every Interview,” Jim Geraghty noted “how quickly Biden gets prickly and irritated at the slightest pushback,” referencing Pelley’s duel with the president on the subject of inflation, in which Biden sought to portray an inflation rate of 8.3 percent as nothing sensational.

“Biden is used to softballs, and people not calling him out when he says something that isn’t accurate or plausible,” Geraghty wrote. “If Democrats do decide to use Biden on the campaign trail over the next six weeks or so, he probably won’t be doing a lot of interviews.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




