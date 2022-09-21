Tim Allen Goes Viral with Savage One-Liner About Biden's '60 Minutes' Appearance

Actor Tim Allen caused a buzz on Twitter after mocking President Joe Biden’s interview Sunday on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

“Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was,” Allen tweeted Monday.

Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) September 19, 2022

While some enjoyed the joke, an apparent reference to the 79-year-old president’s cognitive abilities, others attacked the Hollywood conservative and former voice of “Toy Story” character Buzz Lightyear.

You will forever be my favorite comedian. You’re the best 🤣 — Aliscia Andrews (@alisciaandrews) September 19, 2022

I think the funniest thing Tim Allen has done in the last 20 years is assume that he’s still in any way relevant — Just G.O.🦇💀🎃🌙 (@TimmyTwoShirts) September 20, 2022

Tim Allen Cracks A 14-Word Dad Joke About Biden’s Latest Interview on ‘60 Minutes’, And Lefty Twitter Is Mad https://t.co/uj3RulAZF5 — Ben Owen 🇺🇸🦅 (@hrkbenowen) September 20, 2022

And this, kids, is why Tim Allen isn’t the voice of Buzz Lightyear anymore. He’s gone full Scott Baio. Or is it Kevin Sorbo? Meh, what’s the difference. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/n8POzLZUoe — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) September 20, 2022

*SNORT* Tim Allen makes a joke about Biden’s 60 Minutes appearance and the Left can’t DEEEEAL so you KNOW it’s good https://t.co/vvw0SaYbOO via @twitchyteam — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 20, 2022

Tim Allen said he was famous. I heard everyone ask what decade that was. pic.twitter.com/3bAanycGva — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) September 20, 2022



Biden made several notable comments in the interview with Scott Pelley.

“The pandemic is over,” the president said at one point. “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lotta work on it. It’s — but the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape.”

Are you a fan of Tim Allen? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1501 Votes) No: 1% (15 Votes)

Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease expert at Emory University in Atlanta, took issue with that in a comment to The New York Times.

“We still have 400 to 500 people dying daily in this country. If that’s over, it’s a little too high to me,” he said.







Biden aides later walked back a comment about Taiwan in which the president said the U.S. would put boots on the island “if in fact there was an unprecedented attack.”

Also, amid concerns about the foreign business activities of Biden’s son, Hunter, the president said, “There’s not a single thing that I’ve observed at all from that that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter.”

In a piece for National Review headlined “The President Who Bombs Every Interview,” Jim Geraghty noted “how quickly Biden gets prickly and irritated at the slightest pushback,” referencing Pelley’s duel with the president on the subject of inflation, in which Biden sought to portray an inflation rate of 8.3 percent as nothing sensational.

Joe Biden doesn’t seem to remotely understand how bad inflation is for average Americans. Grocery costs were up 13.5% over last year for example. He’s acting like forty year high inflation is no big deal. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/u7KBrwloZU — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 19, 2022

“Biden is used to softballs, and people not calling him out when he says something that isn’t accurate or plausible,” Geraghty wrote. “If Democrats do decide to use Biden on the campaign trail over the next six weeks or so, he probably won’t be doing a lot of interviews.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.