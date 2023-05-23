Tim Scott Responds to 'The View's' Racially Charged Attack by Pointing Out 'Funny Thing' About One of the Hosts

After being chastised by hosts on “The View” for failing to adhere to their standards for black political figures, Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said he is proud not to embody the substance or spirit of America’s radical left.

On Monday, the day Scott announced his candidacy for the White House, “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said the senator has “Clarence Thomas syndrome,” a form of shorthand for black politicians who do not spout liberal dogma.

During his announcement, Scott said he was “living proof that America is the land of opportunity and not a land of oppression.”

“Victimhood or victory? Grievance or greatness? I choose freedom and hope and opportunity,” he said, according to Axios.

Goldberg called Scott’s use of the word “victimhood” a “dog whistle.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin also ripped into Scott.

“One of the issues that Tim Scott has is that he seems to think, ‘Because I made it, everyone can make it.’ Ignoring, again, the fact that he is the exception and not the rule. And until he’s the rule, then he can stop talking about systemic racism,” Hostin said.







Scott later told Fox News he is ready to fight the attacks he knows will come from liberals who want him to peddle their story and not his own.

“Meekness is not weakness. I believe in the Gospel. I believe Matthew 5:44 says ‘Love your enemies’ — if you break in my house, I also believe in the Second Amendment,” the senator said.

“We have to ignore the far left by disproving their lies by our actions,” he said.

“Here’s the funny thing: The host, Sunny, she wants to be judged by the content of her character, not the color of her skin. The fact of the matter is America is a story of evolution – a never-told story of evolution in too many of our schools that are indoctrinating our kids instead of educating our kids,” Scott said.

“I’m not the exception. I’m actually the rule,” he said.

Scott said liberalism failed America.

“Every kid trapped in a failing school today can look at big liberals, big labor unions and blame them,” the senator said.

“Every parent who wants a choice, look to the Republican Party. Look to the GOP, but more importantly, look at Americans, African-Americans, Hispanic Americans — the majority of Americans all agree on school choice,” he said.

“What’s in the way of providing a child with a better education and a better future? The radical left,” Scott said.

He added, in his trademark optimism, “I believe in America. I have faith in America.”







During his Fox News interview, he cited advice from his grandfather, who told Scott, “You can be bitter or better, but you can’t be both,” adding that the United States has become enmeshed in a culture of bitterness.

“I say, not on my watch. Let’s tell the whole story of America rising,” he said.

