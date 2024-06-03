The Democratic fever dream of tagging Donald Trump as a convicted felon is turning into a nightmarish reality.

Not only has last week’s kangaroo court conviction backfired into a bonanza of fundraising for the former president, but even former “NeverTrumpers” are abandoning their fence-sitting to come onto Trump’s side, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said Saturday.

And the former presidential contender knows exactly why:

The issues that have dogged President Joe Biden’s disastrous term in office haven’t gone away, Scott told Fox News’ Shannon Bream on Saturday. And the “two-tiered justice system” that was put on display during Trump’s trial in Manhattan have made clear how dangerous the Democratic lust for power is to every American.

Our country is ready for success — we are ready for Donald J. Trump to WIN this November. pic.twitter.com/8h0TG3YaKf — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) June 2, 2024

What’s almost funny is that Bream set up the question by quoting from a piece published Friday by Politico (your garden-variety Beltway liberal mouthpiece) skeptical of Trump’s support beyond the millions who are furious at the tawdry railroading in Manhattan. The piece noted the need for Trump to get the support of Americans who might not like him, “but think a second Biden term would be even worse.”

“What about campaigning on policy and reaching out to those folks directly?” Bream asked.

Scott, a potential Trump running mate, was ready.

Will last week's conviction hurt Trump's campaign? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Without any question, what we’ve seen is ‘Never-Trumpers’ calling me and saying, ‘Tim, I’m on the bandwagon now. I’ve seen this two-tiered justice system working against the president of the United States. It could work against me, too,’” Scott said.

“I’ve seen donors who’ve been on the sidelines this entire process now jumping in — one of the reasons why we saw more than $50 million raised in 24 hours.

”The flaws in the Trump trial were evident to even the untrained eye — considering the nakedly biased judge and the politicized prosecution, Eichmann probably got a fairer hearing in Jerusalem. It was so bad that George Washington law professor Jonathan Turley has all but predicted the conviction will be reversed on appeal.

But the travesty itself also brought home to many Americans, Scott said, that the prostitution of the law to service political ends doesn’t have to stop with Trump. It can reach anyone, anywhere, who stands against the Democratic Party.

More importantly, for all that it gratified the Trump-deranged psychopaths at MSNBC and the highest echelons of the Democratic Party, the trial changed nothing of the facts on the ground about Biden’s inexcusably incompetent administration.

“The issues that are going to drive the results of this Nov. 5 election will be, can Donald Trump close the southern border? The answer is he already has closed the southern border,” Scott said.

“Can he bring inflation down under 2 percent? The answer is it was 1.4 percent when he left office. Can he create jobs for the poorest Americans? The good news is he created more than 7 million jobs with the highest percentage going to women, African-Americans, Hispanics and Asians.”

It should be pointed out here that Scott misspoke to some extent. It wasn’t Trump himself that made inflation bearable when he was in office. It wasn’t Trump waving a magic wand that “created” millions of jobs. What it was was the Trump administration’s commitment to the economic liberty that built the United States.

When Americans miss Trump, they’re missing the man, of course, but they’re really missing an administration committed to American success.

Check out the full interview here:







Trump supporters are supporters of Donald Trump, of course. But more importantly, they’re supporters of the nation created by the Founding Fathers — the single country that has done more for its people and the globe than any government in history, simply by working the way it should.

In the Biden administration, by contrast, the country is burdened with a shell of a president beholden to a party that’s committed itself to sapping the nation’s strengths in the cause of a warped leftist ideology. After more than three years, the results are depressingly familiar.

“What we know about four years under Donald Trump is we had low unemployment, low inflation, high enthusiasm, law and order in our streets. And we’ve had the exact opposite under Joe Biden,” Scott said.

“We’ve had incredibly crushing inflation leading to high interest rates, crime in the poorest communities, devastating single mothers like the one that raised me.”

Americans of all political stripes understand that. And Trump’s conviction in a show trial that would have embarrassed Lavrentiy Beria hasn’t changed anything.

Throw in the international scene and things are even worse for Biden.

Through a combination of weakness and ineptitude, he essentially invited the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the Middle East, Trump’s hard line on Iran and open, unalloyed friendship with Israel had peace breaking out in unexpected directions.

With Biden in the White House, Islamist terrorists backed by Iran felt free to launch the most murderous raid on world Jewry since the Holocaust, and Biden is too terrified of losing re-election to stand by the Israeli government.

More than anything else, Thursday’s conviction of Donald Trump, and his looming sentence in July, has exposed the brutality of the Democratic quest to hold onto the White House as an exercise is painting power for its own sake.

They’ve have the power of the executive branch in the form of Joe Biden for more than three years, and the country has reaped nothing but misery from the experience. No kangaroo court is going to change that. And in the six months between now and the November election, Democrats don’t have time to change even if they wanted to.

By now, it’s clear, this is who they really are. Maybe Politico can report on that sometime.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.