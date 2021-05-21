Combined Shape
Tim Tebow Is Already Making a Big Mark Just One Day After Signing with the Jaguars

Dillon BurroughsMay 21, 2021 at 11:07am
Tim Tebow’s new Jacksonville Jaguars jersey has quickly become a best-selling item on NFLShop.com just one day after the former Heisman Trophy winner officially signed with the team as a tight end.

The Christian NFL quarterback known for “Tebowing” in prayer following touchdowns signed a one-year contract on Thursday with the Jaguars.

The agreement reunited Tebow with his Florida University coach Urban Meyer, who became the Jaguars head coach during the NFL offseason.

“At NFLShop.com today, the top five selling items are all….Tim Tebow items,” ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, the three top-selling jerseys — men’s, women’s and youth, respectively — were still Tebow jerseys.

The men’s and women’s jerseys sell for $119.99. The youth version is $79.99.

NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport announced the Jacksonville Jaguars planned to sign former NFL quarterback to a one-year deal earlier in May.

“[Tebow] worked out as a tight end and that’s the position he’ll be playing,” Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said following the first day of the NFL draft last month, according to ESPN.

The 33-year-old Tebow last appeared in the NFL during the 2015 preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He previously won the 2007 Heisman Trophy at Florida. Tebow was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010, and had his best season with the Broncos during the 2011-2012 season, playing in 14 games and leading his team to the playoffs.

In 2016, Tebow pursued a career in professional baseball. The former NFL quarterback announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year.

Many NFL analysts and football fans had suggested over a decade ago that Tebow consider switching to tight end.

Doing so ended up working out well for former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Blake Bell, who played as a tight end in his last season with the school in 2014.

Bell has enjoyed success as a tight end in the league and was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs for a second time earlier this year.

NFL fans may now experience Tebowing once again, more than a decade after Tebow was first drafted in 2010.

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Conversation