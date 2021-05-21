Tim Tebow’s new Jacksonville Jaguars jersey has quickly become a best-selling item on NFLShop.com just one day after the former Heisman Trophy winner officially signed with the team as a tight end.

The Christian NFL quarterback known for “Tebowing” in prayer following touchdowns signed a one-year contract on Thursday with the Jaguars.

The agreement reunited Tebow with his Florida University coach Urban Meyer, who became the Jaguars head coach during the NFL offseason.

“At NFLShop.com today, the top five selling items are all….Tim Tebow items,” ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted Friday.

At https://t.co/jHuhn4vMsP today, the top five selling items are all….Tim Tebow items. pic.twitter.com/k2wdJvX5lQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2021

As of Friday afternoon, the three top-selling jerseys — men’s, women’s and youth, respectively — were still Tebow jerseys.

The men’s and women’s jerseys sell for $119.99. The youth version is $79.99.

TEBOW TIME🏈👀 | News4Jax spotted Tim Tebow walking from the Jaguars stadium to the practice fields wearing a #85 jersey this morning. WJXT4 Scott Johnson has the first glimpse at noon. https://t.co/kiyu9gOjDw pic.twitter.com/5SQO5OJQSR — News4JAX (@wjxt4) May 20, 2021

NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport announced the Jacksonville Jaguars planned to sign former NFL quarterback to a one-year deal earlier in May.

From NFL Now: Tim Tebow is expected to sign with the #Jaguars. He’s back, with a chance to make the team and help their locker room. pic.twitter.com/W2I4d3GmP6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

“[Tebow] worked out as a tight end and that’s the position he’ll be playing,” Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said following the first day of the NFL draft last month, according to ESPN.

The 33-year-old Tebow last appeared in the NFL during the 2015 preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He previously won the 2007 Heisman Trophy at Florida. Tebow was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010, and had his best season with the Broncos during the 2011-2012 season, playing in 14 games and leading his team to the playoffs.

In 2016, Tebow pursued a career in professional baseball. The former NFL quarterback announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year.

Tim Tebow is retiring from professional baseball. https://t.co/9C09gJKK7K — New York Mets (@Mets) February 18, 2021

Many NFL analysts and football fans had suggested over a decade ago that Tebow consider switching to tight end.

Doing so ended up working out well for former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Blake Bell, who played as a tight end in his last season with the school in 2014.

Bell has enjoyed success as a tight end in the league and was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs for a second time earlier this year.

NFL fans may now experience Tebowing once again, more than a decade after Tebow was first drafted in 2010.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.