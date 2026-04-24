Tim Tebow Announces the Death of His Father Like Only a Christian Could

As Christians, we must surrender ourselves so that we may follow Christ.

For many of us, however, nothing is more difficult to surrender than our grief.

Friday on the social media platform X, college football legend and prominent Christian Tim Tebow provided a model by announcing his father’s death in a tone of joy and hope.

“Heaven ushered in a hero of the faith last night as my Dad was welcomed home!” Tebow wrote. “Many will say sorry for your loss but the truth is he’s not lost, we know exactly where he is. He’s home. Forever!”

As a University of Florida sophomore in 2007, Tebow won the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football.

Most Americans, however, undoubtedly recognize him first and foremost as a Christian. On X, he showed why.

“I asked him last week what he looked forward to most about Heaven,” Tebow added, referring to his father Bob Tebow, “and he simply said, ‘Jesus.'”

According to The Gainesville Sun of Florida, Bob Tebow had battled Parkinson’s disease since 2016. He was also recently confined to a wheelchair. He died at age 78.

Rather than dwell on his suffering and grief, however, the football legend celebrated his father’s joy.

“He couldn’t wait to see Jesus face to face,” Tebow continued. “Praise God that his wait is over. Death has been swallowed up in victory. He’s healed and whole now. So we don’t mourn as those with no hope. See you soon Dad!”

Heaven ushered in a hero of the faith last night as my Dad was welcomed home! Many will say sorry for your loss but the truth is he’s not lost, we know exactly where he is. He’s home.

Forever! I asked him last week what he looked forward to most about Heaven, and he simply… pic.twitter.com/kqaKNIjMK8 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) April 24, 2026

“We don’t mourn as those with no hope,” Tebow wrote. Indeed.

In fact, Paul the Apostle told the Thessalonians something similar:

“But we do not want you to be uninformed, brothers, about those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others do who have no hope. For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep.” (1 Thessalonians 4:13-14)

Hope — one of the great Christian virtues — requires the perfect obedience that Tebow exhibited.

The football legend’s remarkable X post also called to mind a line from the great 20th-century Christian author C.S. Lewis.

“Aim at Heaven,” Lewis wrote in “Mere Christianity,” “and you will get earth ‘thrown in’: aim at earth and you will get neither.”

In the context of death, this means something breathtaking. When we grieve, we grieve for ourselves and the loss we feel. But when we focus on the soul of a loved one now united to Jesus, we show Christian obedience.

Moreover, in his divine wisdom and mercy, God has so arranged things that Christian obedience does us good. After all, indulging in our grief — akin to aiming at earth — prolongs our pain. But embracing hope — aiming at Heaven — has the salutary effect of dulling our grief.

Only God could have arranged things so gloriously for our benefit. And only a devoted Christian like Tebow could show us the way.

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