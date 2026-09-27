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Tim Tebow of SEC Nation before the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Georgia Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on Nov. 8, 2025, in Starkville, Mississippi.
Tim Tebow of SEC Nation before the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Georgia Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on Nov. 8, 2025, in Starkville, Mississippi. (Justin Ford / Getty Images)

Tim Tebow Announces He's 'Pausing' Relationship with Christian Group Targeted by Liberal Reporter

 By Michael Austin  September 27, 2026 at 7:01am
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Tim Tebow is putting his relationship with a faith-driven conference company on hold as they face scam allegations.

The former NFL quarterback and prominent evangelical Christian responded to an investigation from Mother Jones into Life Surge, which found that the company was using predatory sales tactics to pressure attendees into investment programs.

Tebow said he would take a step back from his work with the entity.

“I think the allegations are extremely serious and it’s something that we take very serious,” Tebow said on Friday.

“For us we are having our team do an investigation but also pausing our relationship until we can learn more about the facts to be able to understand more.”

Tebow said he was “caught off guard” with the claims against Life Surge, noting that he was leaving a conference against human trafficking when he heard the news.

The former athlete has served as a Life Surge “Kingdom Ambassador” and has been a featured speaker at “faith and finance” events for the company, according to a report from the New York Post.

“It’s really important to get answers to understand every bit of that. In my heart, getting to share [at Life Surge] was to be able to share something that I love to share, which is the love of Christ and the good news of the gospel,” Tebow said.


The investigation claims that Life Surge would use well-known Christian speakers to draw attendees, only to aggressively market their finance and investment courses.

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Mother Jones reported that attendees could enter the events for as little as $20, but that they were urged to take part in “SurgeU,” where courses could cost between $10,000 and $40,000.

If prospective attendees lacked the money for the courses, third-party lenders were made available to them.

The “SurgeU” courses vowed to “surge your resources and influence through real estate and trade — for Kingdom impact.”

Since his days in the NFL, Tebow has been involved with activism against human trafficking, as well as the Night to Shine program.

The project, which is funded by the Tim Tebow Foundation, hosts prom nights across the country for people with special needs.

Tebow now works as a college football analyst and sports broadcaster.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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