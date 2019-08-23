Tim Tebow Helps 150 Children Receive Life-Saving Surgery Thanks to His Birthday Fundraiser

There are plenty of ways to celebrate a birthday, and many have started to use the yearly opportunity to raise funds for a cause near and dear to their heart.

Animal shelters, hospitals and other noble causes are often selected as recipients, and the more generous friends a person has, the more that person can raise for their selected charity.

Tim Tebow certainly has many generous friends, followers and fans, and raising money for needy causes and reaching out to the marginalized in society is certainly a specialty of his.

He’s well known for starting “Night to Shine,” a yearly opportunity for young adults with special needs to enjoy a prom night experience designed just for them. But he’s accomplished far more in his lifetime, and his care for those who are often overlooked started long ago, when he was just a child himself.

“My early years were spent in the Philippines where my parents served as missionaries,” he wrote on the About page for the Tim Tebow Foundation.

“My experiences there and the training from my parents who instilled in me the importance of God’s word, the salvation that we have in His Son Jesus, and the responsibility that we have to give back to others, gave me a desire to make a difference in people’s lives.”

“At the age of 15, I visited a remote village that had never seen visitors. There I met a boy named Sherwin who would impact my life more than anyone I have ever met,” he said.

“Sherwin was born with his feet on backwards and was viewed as ‘cursed’ in his village,” Tebow continued. “When the people saw me hold Sherwin, they realized that the good news of Jesus Christ applies to everyone. It was then that my passion grew to help people. That’s why in 2010, I was so excited to create the Tim Tebow Foundation with a mission to bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.”

Tim Tebow turned 32 on Aug. 14, and he used his platform to raise funds to help children in the Philippines.

“I would love to celebrate 32 years of life by helping kids in their darkest hour of need,” Tebow said in a video. “That is a true celebration!”

“Without us, these kids in the Philippines wouldn’t be helped, wouldn’t be loved and wouldn’t receive the life-changing care they need.”

“TTF family – we need you!” the Tim Tebow Foundation posted on Aug. 11. “Tim has set an awesome challenge of raising $150,000 in celebration of his 32nd birthday to fund 150 life-changing surgeries for children in the Philippines who need our love & care! Whether you give or share, we are SO humbled and grateful for your support! Check out the link in our bio, or head over to Facebook to check out the fundraiser!”

By the time Tebow’s birthday rolled around, the foundation had more than hit its goal and posted the news on Facebook.

“We [are] still just blown away by the support of Timmy’s 32nd birthday this past week,” the post read. “YOUR support is going to bring healing to more [than] 200 kids!”

“Children that have been mocked, made fun of or seen as outcasts in their community and villages, all because they didn’t receive the medical care they needed, will now have a future filled with Faith, Hope & Love.”

“They will be able to walk or run for the first time. They will be able to go back to school. They will be able to live the life they deserve that’s uninhibited by whatever physical deformity they experienced before Tebow CURE!” the post added.

