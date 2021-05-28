Tim Tebow defied his doubters in his first workout with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

Tebow, 33, signed with the team last week. He last played in the NFL in 2012, as a quarterback for the New York Jets. After the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner’s football career appeared over, he tried pro baseball, playing in the minor-league system for the New York Mets.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said it was different seeing Tebow — who won the Heisman as a quarterback when Meyer was his coach at the University of Florida — playing tight end.

“Oh, well, I wouldn’t say weird — awkward maybe, the first practice,” Meyer said after his team’s first open offseason practice, according to the Florida Times-Union.

”But it’s 1 of 90 (players), trying to make the team. He has improved, it’s all new for him, but (assistant coach) Tyler Bowen is doing a good job with our tight ends as a whole.”

In assessing Tebow’s workout, ESPN offered this: “Tebow got extra coaching after several reps during blocking drills and at times looked a little hesitant or a half-step behind in others. But he caught every pass thrown his way, including two that went for touchdowns.”

Meyer sidestepped any discussions of how Tebow might be used on the field.

“I think it’s one step at a time and see what happens,” Meyer said, according to the New York Post. “Before you start having those conversations, you’ve got to feel where he’s at on the depth chart, etc. Obviously, it’s only been a couple of days. We have not had that conversation as an offensive staff yet.”

Tebow has earned praise from other players.

“Obviously, everybody knows the type of worker that he is, and it’s no different,” wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. said, according to the Post.

“He came in here and fit right in, just working and learning and stuff like that. In the back, when he’s not in, he’s looking at the plays and running extra and doing what he needs to do to get this new position going.

“It’s been good to have him here, most definitely,” Jones said.

Jaguars starting center Brandon Linder also offered an upbeat assessment, albeit a measured one.

‘He’s come in and been great so far,” Linder said, according to the Times-Union.

”He’s a got a lot of experiences that’s different from other players, so you can ask him questions and learn from that. But again, I have (not) seen too much on the field, but if he can help us, so be it.”

The Jaguars will open their preseason schedule Aug. 14 against Cleveland and their regular season Sept. 12 against Houston.

