Tim Tebow announced Tuesday morning that his return to professional football has ended.

The former University of Florida quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner revealed that he has been released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks,” Tebow said on Twitter. “I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream …”

A second tweet added, “Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey.

“And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28.”

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

Before joining the Jaguars this year, the 33-year-old Tebow last appeared in the NFL during the 2015 preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He won two national championships and the 2007 Heisman Trophy at Florida and was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010.

Tebow had his best season with the Broncos in 2011, playing in 14 games and leading his team to the playoffs and a shocking upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card game.

The last OT Wild Card game was 2011 Broncos-Steelers. Tim Tebow hit Demaryius Thomas for an 80-yd TD to win on the first play 😳 (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/tTN0wR32g2 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 5, 2020

In 2016, Tebow pursued a career in professional baseball. After a few years with the Mets organization that included an All-Star appearance in the Double-A Eastern League, he announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year.

Tim Tebow is retiring from professional baseball. https://t.co/9C09gJKK7K — New York Mets (@Mets) February 18, 2021

Many NFL analysts and football fans had suggested over a decade ago that Tebow should consider switching to tight end.

Doing so ended up working out well for former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Blake Bell, who played as a tight end in his last season with the school in 2014.

Bell has been a tight end in the league for six seasons and was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs for a second time earlier this year.

In addition to his athletic endeavors, Tebow continues to lead the Tebow Foundation.

So thankful for everyone’s support, kind words, prayers and for joining me for my 34th @tebowfoundation fundraiser. Thank you!!! pic.twitter.com/yOnks7UmD0 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 15, 2021

Tebow announced his most recent thanks for the foundation’s supporters on Sunday, tweeting, “So thankful for everyone’s support, kind words, prayers and for joining me for my 34th @tebowfoundation fundraiser. Thank you!!!”

